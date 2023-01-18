ASHLAND The Delta by Marriott-Ashland Downtown wrapped up 2022 by completing 12 community projects to help those in the Ashland area and beyond.
Projects included collections of women’s products to donate to a local shelter and collection of men’s clothing to donate to Hire-For-Attire, a segment of Goodwill that helps men with clothing for work or job interviews.
The team also collected donations from staff and guests to go toward purchasing items for Lily’s Place, an organization in Huntington that assists drug-addicted mothers and babies. Hope’s Place of Ashland also received a donation of an Easter basket for their Easter project.
The Delta team recycled stained pillowcases and tie-dye them to make dresses. A local seamstress did the sewing and dresses were shipped to the Little Dresses for Africa organization to be distributed to African villages.
The most popular fundraising project for the staff was a Pie in the Face event over the summer. Staff members purchased whipped cream pies and, for each donation, they were allowed to pick a manager to hit in the face with the pie. The project raised more than $1,100, which was used to provide care for a kitten that was injured during the demolition of the building next door. The kitten was eventually adopted by a staff member and has made a full recovery.
The volunteer projects are part of Marriott’s Serve 360 Program: Doing Good in Every Direction. The goal is to make sustainable and positive impacts where the company does business.
The Delta Ashland received the C.A.R.E.S. Award (“Committed Associates Ready and Empowered to Serve”) from management company Larry Blumberg and Associates for its community projects in 2019 and 2021; the award was not given for projects in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.