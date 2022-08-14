CATLETTSBURG A man's guilty plea to internet sex crimes was postponed following delays in court on Friday.
Jonathan T. Breeding, 24, of Ashland, appeared in Boyd County Circuit Court on Friday with a guilty plea ready.
Breeding appeared via Zoom call from the Boyd County jail, but much to Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis' dismay, the sound wouldn't work.
"You'll have to speak up Jonathan. We can't hear you," said Breeding's attorney, Michael "Frenchie" Curtis.
Breeding could be seen on the flatscreen leaning closer to the microphone, but with no result.
A courtroom clerk appeared to click a few things on her computer screen, but said the problem was on the jail's side.
"Jonathan, is there someone there to fix this?" Curtis said.
Judge Davis wasn't here for technical difficulties as his docket was already stacked with several cases.
Davis abruptly stood up. "We'll recess for five minutes — somebody call the jail," he said disappearing to his chamber.
About that time, a deputy jailer could be seen fiddling with cords, finally connecting whatever the issue was.
Davis reappeared and court was back to its regularly scheduled programming.
Breeding is currently charged with one count of distribution of child pornography, six counts of possession or viewing child pornography, 12 counts of possession or viewing child pornography, and 19 counts of promoting a minor in a sexual performance under the age of 16.
The charges came after Kentucky State Police raided the Breeding residence following an internet investigation.
Breeding's father, Timothy Breeding, 55, of Ashland, was also indicted on nine counts of possession or viewing of child pornography.
Before a guilty plea can be entered, there's a rigorous questioning process in which Davis must ensure the defendant understands the rights that have to be waived in order for the plea to be entered.
However, the questioning was cut short on the first question.
Davis noted the defendant's signature on a document and asked him if he had time to thoroughly discuss the issue with his counsel.
"Not particularly, but I signed it anyway," said Breeding.
Davis ordered more time for Breeding to consult with his counsel.
His next attempt at entering a plea will be Sept. 2.
