GRAYSON A man was held in contempt of court after swearing at Carter County Circuit Judge Rebecca Phillips over video conference on Wednesday.
Jason E. Cummins, 30, of Grayson, was on the docket to be arraigned on his charge of receiving stolen property when he took the opportunity to request a new attorney.
Cummins first told Phillips he had intended to hire an attorney, but he didn’t have their number and asked Phillips if she could give it to him.
Considering judges don’t typically contact private counsel for a defendant, Phillips advised Cummins to acquire that information from the jail.
With that matter somewhat settled, Cummins turned his attention to prosecutors, saying he was requesting a special one because he believed one of the state’s attorneys was an old school teacher.
Cummins repeatedly interrupted Phillips as she explained that the prosecutor assigned to his case had never been employed in the Carter County school system.
In his seemingly endless complaints about the legal process, Cummins began to reference specific facts of his case when Phillips put a stop to it saying it was in his best interest to not say anything that could jeopardize his defense.
Cummins then flew off the handle, saying he needed a change of venue so he could “get (expletive) done.”
Phillips took control of the situation quickly saying, “I’ve told you to be quiet.”
Phillips told Cummins he was in contempt and would now serve 180 days in the county jail for his tirades.
Cummins continued to shout curse words at the judge before his microphone was muted.
“Nobody can hear you Mr. Cummins,” Phillips said.
Phillips advised Cummins’s attorney that when he met with his client, to tell him that every additional contempt or poor courtroom behavior would land him an additional 180 days and wished him luck.