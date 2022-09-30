CATLETTSBURG Attorneys debated the use of an electronic device to ensure order during the trial of a man accused of attempted murder.
On Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court, Lyle Ruggles, 40, of Wilmington, Ohio, was in attendance via Zoom as the Commonwealth addressed the use of a shock vest during future court proceedings.
Ruggles was charged with attempted murder in March 2020 after he struck a man with a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of 31st Street.
On Friday, the Commonwealth voiced concern about Ruggles’ temperament after he picked up additional violent charges while incarcerated.
According to previous reports, Ruggles has already been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting two deputy jailers in August 2020.
Ruggles was later accused of assaulting an inmate in December 2021 following an argument which resulted in a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Conn said it was Commonwealth’s Attorney Rhonda Copley who made the motion for Ruggles to wear the shock device during in-person court appearances.
Copley was not in attendance Friday.
Ruggles’ public defender, Caleb Hurt, voiced his opposition based on how visible the device would be to the jury, claiming it would be an unfair disadvantage if the jury could see a device strapped to a client who’s supposedly innocent until proven guilty.
Hurt also advised Circuit Judge George Davis that he had done his research on the device and discovered that it had been outlawed in a couple jurisdictions.
Hurt acknowledged that Ruggles hadn’t exactly been a model inmate but said Ruggles had kept a calm and peaceful demeanor in every court appearance thus far.
Ruggles was polite during the hearing, answering with “yes sir” and “no sir” and not speaking out of turn as the attorneys volleyed the potential public punishment of wearing such a device.
From research conducted by The Daily Independent, the “shock vest” is capable of administering electrical currents to a defendant and is typically worn over top of clothing.
Conn said the device was not bizarre by any means and he had witnessed them used in court proceedings before.
Judge Davis said he certainly did not want someone out of control in his courtroom but did not want Ruggles’ presumptive innocence harmed.
Hurt again advocated for a different device, referencing a shock device that’s worn around the leg and would resemble a medical device — therefore inconspicuous to a jury.
Hurt also requested a change to Ruggles’ housing, saying he requested administrative solitary confinement.
Hurt said that he believed Ruggles having his own cell would curb some of his violence.
The defense elaborated that Ruggles had said that people involved in the case were telling inmates inside to behave aggressively towards him.
Davis asked the Commonwealth to present more information about the device before permitting its use.
As far as the housing issue, Davis said that was at the discretion of the jail but if people are inciting violence toward Ruggles in jail, “that would constitute an investigation as it is a criminal action.”
The matter is set for further review on Oct. 14.