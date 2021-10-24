The Kentucky Department of Education School Report system shows data on teachers. This data includes qualifications and certifications as well as turnover, student to teacher ratios and experience in the classroom.
KDE has a three-tier ranking system based on education and National Board Certification. The KDE data shares the percentage of teachers who have achieved the highest — a rank I.
The KDE defines those eligible for advancement to the rank I status as “Those holding regular certificates and who have a master's degree in a subject field approved by the Education Professional Standards Board or equivalent continuing education and who have earned thirty (30) semester hours of approved graduate work or equivalent continuing education such as the (Continuing Education Option); or those teachers who have me the requirements for rank II and earned initial or additional (National Board Certification).”
Percentage of each district’s teachers by qualifications:
Ashland — 0% associate degree, 24.7% bachelor’s degree, 50.6% master’s degree, 22.1% rank I, 2.2% specialist, .4% doctorate
Boyd County — 0% associate, 24.2% bachelor’s, 50.4% master’s, 24.2% rank I, .8% specialist, .4% doctorate
Carter County — 2.5% associate, 23.8% bachelor’s, 36.1% master’s, 34.8% rank I, 2.9% specialist, 0% doctorate
Elliott County — 1.4% associate, 34.3% bachelor’s, 35.7% master’s, 27.1% rank I, 1.4% specialist, 0% doctorate
Fairview — 0% associate, 40.5% bachelor’s, 42.9% master’s, 16.7% rank I, 0% specialist, 0% doctorate
Greenup County — 2.3% associate, 36.8% bachelor’s, 45.8% master’s, 14.2% rank I, 2.6% specialist, 0% doctorate
Lawrence County — 0% associate, 29.6% bachelor’s, 49.1% master’s, 20.7% rank I, .6% specialist, 0% doctorate
Lewis County — 0% associate, 23.6% bachelor’s, 49.6% master’s, 26.8% rank I, 1.4% specialist, 0% doctorate
Raceland-Worthington — 0% associate, 25.6% bachelor’s, 38.5% master’s, 33.3% rank 1, 2.6% specialist, 0% doctorate
Russell — 0% associate, 15.4% bachelor’s, 58% master’s, 25.2% rank I, .7% specialist, .7% doctorate
Teachers with certifications in specialized areas:
Ashland — Health and physical education: 12 teachers (8 certified); virtual and performing arts: 24 teachers (14 certified); world language: 4 teachers (2 certified); career and technical education: 30 teachers (23 certified).
Boyd County — Health and physical education: 41 teachers (6 certified); virtual and performing arts: 31 teachers (11 certified); world language: 4 teachers (3 certified); career and technical education: 25 teachers (16 certified).
Carter County — Health and physical education: 31 teachers (5 certified); virtual and performing arts: 21 teachers (14 certified); world language: 1 teachers (1 certified); career and technical education: 25 teachers (20 certified).
Elliott County — Health and physical education: 12 teachers (2 certified); virtual and performing arts: 31 teachers (5 certified); world language: 1 teacher (0 certified); career and technical education: 10 teachers (3 certified).
Fairview — Health and physical education: 2 teachers (2 certified); virtual and performing arts: 4 teachers (2 certified); world language: 1 teachers (1 certified); career and technical education: 9 teachers (1 certified).
Greenup County — Health and physical education: 49 teachers (7 certified); virtual and performing arts: 29 teachers (12 certified); world language: 10 teachers (1 certified); career and technical education: 21 teachers (15 certified).
Lawrence County — Health and physical education: 13 teachers (5 certified); virtual and performing arts: 25 teachers (13 certified); world language: 4 teachers (2 certified); career and technical education: 21 teachers (11 certified).
Lewis County — Health and physical education: 10 teachers (4 certified); virtual and performing arts: 10 teachers (5 certified); world language: 2 teachers (0 certified); career and technical education: 13 teachers (12 certified).
Raceland-Worthington — Health and physical education: 8 teachers (8 certified); virtual and performing arts: 12 teachers (9 certified); world language: 4 teachers (3 certified); career and technical education: 14 teachers (11 certified).
Russell — Health and physical education: 8 teachers (7 certified); virtual and performing arts: 17 teachers (16 certified); world language: 8 teachers (8 certified); career and technical education: 35 teachers (9 certified).
Data is compiled on emergency/provisional teachers and national board certified teachers (NBCT). Teachers considered emergency or provisional are granted such credentials in lieu of the required certification based on Kentucky Revised Statute 161.028 and the Education Professional Standards Board’s authority and responsibility. Emergency certifications typically last one year, though additional flexibility has been added due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to kentuckyteacher.com.
The district with the largest number of emergency/provisional teachers is Carter County with 16 total teachers, however, the district with the highest percentage is Fairview with 13.95%. Russell has the lowest in both with one teacher and .72%.
The districts ranked by percentage of emergency/provisional teachers:
Fairview — 6 of 43 teachers, 13.95%
Elliott County — 8 of 74, 10.81%
Lewis County — 13 of 140, 9.29%
Raceland-Worthington — 5 of 62, 8.06%
Ashland — 15 of 233, 6.44%
Carter County — 16 of 267, 5.99%
Greenup County — 11 of 184, 5.98%
Lawrence County — 10 of 175, 5.71%
Boyd County — 13 of 252, 5.16%
Russell — 1 of 138, .72%
National Board Certified teachers have met “standard through a performance-based, peer-reviewed series of assessment components,” according to the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards website, nbpts.org. The board has five cars propositions that are the bases and foundation for certification. Kentucky is tied with Nevada for the eighth-highest number of National Board Certified teachers.
The propositions state “teachers are committed to students and their learning … know the subjects they teach and how to teach those subjects to students … are responsible for managing and monitoring student learning … think systematically about their practice and learn from experience … are members of learning communities.”
Districts by the highest percent of board certified teachers:
Carter County — 20 of 252 teachers, 7.49%
Raceland-Worthington — 3 of 62, 4.84%
Lawrence County — 8 of 175, 4.75%
Elliott County — 2 of 74, 2.70%
Greenup County — 4 of 184, 2.17%
Russell — 3 of 138, 2.17%
Lewis County — 3 of 140, 2.14%
Boyd County — 5 of 252, 1.98%
Ashland — 4 of 233, 1.72%
Fairview — 0 of 43, 0%