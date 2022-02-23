EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of two stories regarding Boyd County Fiscal Court’s 2020 audit. The initial story was published in Monday’s edition.
Here’s a summary of the 13 findings in the Boyd County Fiscal Court 2020 audit, which covers July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, along with County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney’s formal response contained in the report (unless otherwise noted).
1. The end of the fiscal year were materially misstated (repeat finding).
This finding basically states the fourth quarter financial reporting (which functions as the end of fiscal year report) was off. The receipts from revenue needed 55 adjustments and reclassification totaling $2.694 million and 36 adjustments and reclassification on disbursements totaling $2.3 million. In 2019, that was 36 adjustments totaling $1.3 million on the receipts and 14 adjustments totaling $674,000 on the disbursements.
Chaney’s response: “This was addressed and corrected during the FY 20 audit. County has hired financial help and promoted an employee as finance officer to help treasurer with checks and balances.”
2. Liabilities were misstated (repeat finding).
This finding essentially amounts to about $2.38 million in overstated debts, mainly bonds, and an understatement of $13.68 million in understatement of debts, mainly bonds and borrowing on vehicles. Many of these understatements were a result of them not being included — $9.955 million of which was a single bond.
Chaney’s response: “This was addressed and is in the process of being corrected.”
3. Budget amounts were misstated.
This finding refers to the budget amendments that were not received by the Department of Local Government, amounting to $1.091 million in revenue receipts and $125,748 in expenditures. According to the report, the mistake went undetected and because the budget amendments weren’t approved and the court couldn’t be given credit for them, thus making the books look off.
Chaney’s response: “Treasurer will follow up with DLG to ensure DLG is receiving all budget amendments.”
4. Fiscal court’s disbursements exceeded approved budget appropriations.
This finding piggybacks off Finding 3 in that since the amendments weren’t approved, the expenditures appeared to exceed what was set in the budget. According to the audit, had the amendments been approved, the numbers would’ve roughly lined up. This amounted to the books looking $1.117 million over.
Chaney’s response: “Treasurer will follow up with DLG to ensure DLG is receiving all budget amendments.”
5. The fiscal court did not have adequate controls over the capital projects fund (repeat finding).
This finding states the capital projects fund did not have a financial statement prepared for it and no information regarding the fund was sent to the fiscal court.
Chaney’s response: The capital projects fund has been addressed and treasurer will ensure a financial statement is prepared annually.
6. Inadequate segregation of duties.
This finding means the too many duties were handled by the county treasurer. The audit states that “too much control by one individual increases risk of undetected misappropriation of assets and inaccurate financial reporting. In fact, we noted numerous posting errors related to revenues. Had adequate internal controls or review procedures been implemented, these errors could have been detected and corrected.”
Chaney’s response: “The county has hired extra help and promoted an employee to finance officer to help with segregation of duties.”
7. The senior center fund has a negative balance.
This finding states the senior center fund had an ending balance on June 30, 2020, of -$116.
Chaney’s response: “Treasurer will ensure deposits are made in a timely manner to offset any negative balances.”
8. The court has inadequate controls, review and oversight of payroll (repeat finding).
This finding states that the payroll should reconcile to zero at the year end, however on June 30, 2020, the payroll account reconciled to a -$39,702, which the auditors could not explain. The audit states a good procedure is to have an independent person review the reconciliation, independent of the reconciliation process.
Chaney’s response: “This has been reviewed and corrected. The county now has adequate internal procedures and controls in place for our payroll account.”
9. The jail lacks adequate segregation of duties over commissary (repeat finding).
Similar to Finding 6, this finding relates to the book keeping of the jail’s commissary fund.
Jailer Bill Hensley’s response: “The following changes were implemented days after I was made aware of the need for correction in the detention center’s previous audit. Jail Commissary Transactions have been segregated. Two deputies are receiving and overseeing commissary transactions along with the bookkeeper.”
10. The schedule of expenditures of federal awards (SEFA) was materially misstated.
This finding relates to the expenditures of federal monies by the court and how they were reported. According to the audit, the total reported by the treasurer was $1.067 million. However, the monies for the Coronavirus Relief Funds were overstated by $208,484, while an ambulance grant for $10,000 was included, even though it was not federal. Three federal grants not included was the Public Assistance Grants, totaling $1. 033 million, the Emergency Management Performance Grant totaling $105,823 and Flood Mitigation Assistance totaling $231,267.
Chaney’s response: “The county worked diligently to make the deadline for reporting our federal funds. There were some errors that needed addressed, but the county was not able to complete the corrections in a timely manner due to the large amount of paperwork involved in SEFA.”
11. The fiscal court lacks adequate internal controls over federal programs.
This finding relates to the Coronavirus Relief Fund and the Public Assistance Grant. According to the report, there were not adequate review procedures in place to oversee the compliance with the federal programs’ rules.
Chaney’s response: “The county has reviewed our federal program’s guidelines and we are trying to locate training on this also. The county has placed an employee with staff to handle paperwork concerning our federal funds.
12. The fiscal court submitted ineligible expenses for reimbursement from the Coronavirus Relief Funds.
This finding relates to $51,848 in reimbursements that shouldn’t have been made, mainly to do with sheriff’s payroll.
Chaney’s response: The county has corrected this and resubmitted the correct amount.
13. Schedule of expenditures of federal awards did not provide sufficient and appropriate evidence supporting the Public Assistance Grant.
This finding relates to the $1.033 million reported for public assistance grant, similar to Finding 10.
Chaney’s response: “Our records were being kept off-site by federal project dates and not fiscal year dates. Due to several employees handling the paperwork, we inadvertently had invoices included that were in the wrong fiscal year that the treasurer reported on the SEFA. That is now being monitored closely.