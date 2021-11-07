EDITOR’S NOTE: The story focusing on elementary schools appeared in the Weekend Edition.
The Kentucky Department of Education standards “incorporate the five arts disciplines of dance, media art, music, theater and visual art,” according to the KDE website. “Schools are urged to provide their students with rigorous arts programs that emphasize the four Artistic Processes of Creating, Performing/Presenting/Producing, Responding and Connecting.”
The school report card data released annually by KDE gives a list of opportunities in the arts as well as the instructional minutes students receive per week in the arts. This data is broken down by school for each of the five categories. It is important to note, elementary schools and high schools with middle school grade students are still categorized based on the school’s name.
Middle Schools
Middle schoolers can begin to focus on one are and look to specialize in the area in high school if they choose, according to KDE. KDE standards say students should “establish grounding in the arts so that students are able to communicate at a basic level in each of the art forms of dance, media arts, music, theater and visual arts. … Grounding in the arts involves literacy development in the five arts disciplines, analysis and critique of the arts, and active sharing of their own work with others. Students should be making connections between the arts and their own personal experiences, along with connections to how the arts convey meaning and reflect human experience.”
At the middle school level, one school provides instructional minutes in dance, two instruct theater and four teach media arts. Eight middle schools provide instructional minutes in music and visual arts. Of the 10 districts, no data is available for Russell Middle School and the middle school data for Fairview is lumped into the high school data.
The range for middle schools spans from 51 minutes to 3,900 instructional minutes in the arts. Ashland Middle School has the largest number of instructional minutes, including 2,200 instructional minutes in music, the most of any school — no matter the level.
Four schools spend the entirety of the institution’s instructional minutes in a single discipline. Louisa Middle (Lawrence Co.) and Wurtland Middle (Greenup Co.) provides 250 instructional minutes in music each week while McKell Middle (Greenup Co.) provides 900 minutes of music education. Lewis County Middle uses all 51 of its instructional minutes in visual arts.
Both Carter County middle schools offer two disciplines — music and visual arts. West Carter splits 600 minutes at an even 50% each. East Carter spends 52.83% of 530 minutes in music and 47.17% in visual arts.
Ashland and Raceland-Worthington Middle Schools both offer media arts in addition to music and visual arts. Ashland spends 56.41% of its instructional minutes in music and 35.9% in visual arts. The remaining 7.69% of Ashland’s 3,900 instructional minutes is spent teaching media arts. Raceland is incredibly close to an even split between media arts, music and visual arts, but one minute less in media arts sways the percentage to 32.84% in media and 33.58% in music and visual arts. The school totals 134 instructional minutes.
Elliott offers an even 25% split of its 240 minutes in dance, media arts, music and visual arts. Boyd also offers four disciplines with 30.82% of the school’s 730 minutes spent in media arts, music and visual arts. The remaining 7.53% is in theater.
High schools
Students may choose to specialize in one or more art forms at this level, according to KDE.
“Specialization will enable students to study an art form in an in-depth manner and work toward achieving a proficient, accomplished or advanced level of mastery in creating, performing/presenting/producing, responding and connecting in their chosen art form(s),” the KDE website states. “Students choosing not to specialize in an art form in high school should move beyond the grounding in the arts achieved at the middle school level toward proficiency in the arts.”
Three high schools provide instructional minutes in dance, four provide theater and eight supply media arts instruction. Eleven provide music education and 12 give instruction in visual arts.
The range for high schools that have instructional minutes in art spans from 90 minutes a week to 3,580 minutes per week. Boyd County High School has the most instructional minutes with Raceland-Worthington High School spending an hour and a half teaching the arts each week.
Raceland-Worthington gives an equal 50% split of its 90 minutes to music and visual arts. Russell teaches an equal 33.33% of 750 instructional minutes in media arts, music and visual arts. Fairview gives and equal 25% split of the schools 1,000 instructional minutes to theater, media arts, music and visual arts. Blazer provides 250 instructional minutes in each of the five categories of theater, dance, media arts, music and visual arts for an even 20% split of its 1,250 minutes.
Ramey-Estep in Boyd County provides all of its 450 instructional minutes in visual art. Boyd County High School provides 3,580 instructional minutes, 56.56% of which are in music, 37.15% are in visual arts and 6.28% in media.
Both Carter County high schools provide instructional time in media arts, music and visual arts, both with an emphasis on visual arts. Of East Carter’s 2,750 minutes, 60% are in visual arts, 30% are in music and the remaining 10% are in media arts education. West Carter provides 1,859 minutes divided with 71.27% in visual arts, 14.42 in music and 14.31 in media arts.
Lewis County also offers three disciplines during its 2,499 instructional minutes with 60.02% in visual art, 30.01% in media and 9.96% in theater. Greenup County High offers 1,750 instructional minutes with two minutes — or .11% — in dance. A total of 14.27% of the instructional minutes are in theater and 85.62% are in music.
Lawrence County utilizes its 495 instructional minutes in visual arts and music with 66.66% of time spent on visual arts and 33.33% on music. Elliott spends 75% of its 416 instructional minutes on visual arts and the remaining 25% on media arts.
The Kentucky standards “are directly related to the National Core Arts Standards … which are designed to engage students in artistic processes and creative expression,” according to KDE.