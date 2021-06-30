ASHLAND “Our family’s roots here run deep,” Kevin Kelly said.
Kelly is the son of legendary newspaper figure Tim Kelly, who began his illustrious career at the Ashland Daily Independent. Kelly died on May 3 in Lexington at age 73.
“It was where Dad was born and raised. He was educated and formed the foundation of his Catholic faith at Holy Family. It’s where he met and married my mom. He broke into the newspaper business as a part-time sportswriter for the Daily Independent.”
Tim Kelly, however, was destined for more than simply covering local sports games; he personified the expression of “working from the ground up” in a way most could only dream of. From the solid roots grew a tree with branches that spread across the printed landscape. It would be fair to say that during his career Tim Kelly knew each art of the newspaper process intimately. But he never forgot the fertile soil of his beginnings.
“Dad’s career took him and our family from the east coast to the west coast and points in between, but he never forgot where he came from,” Kevin Kelly said.
Tim Kelly was born on Nov. 28, 1947, to Pauline and Robert J. Kelly Sr., in Ashland. At 17, he took the score of ball games over the phone, and worked his way through Ashland Community College, Marshall University, and the University of Miami (Florida), and in the sports departments of the Ashland Daily Independent, the Huntington Herald Dispatch, and the Miami Herald. Kelly graduated with honors from the University of Miami in 1970 before he and his wife moved back to Kentucky, where Kelly went to work at the Louisville Courier Journal.
A year later Kelly was asked to join the Philadelphia Inquirer after it was purchased by Knight Newspapers, which also owned the Miami Herald. Kelly became Assistant Executive Sports Editor at 23 years of age, then moved up to Executive Sports Editor of the Inquirer at 25. This earned him the honor of being one of the youngest editors of a major metropolitan newspaper.
“Dad loved sports, like really loved sports. That's all he and I talked about sometimes,” Kevin Kelly said. “And he was a pretty good athlete in his own right. As a child, I convinced myself that he must’ve played basketball for Adolph Rupp or Joe B. Hall at UK because I could never beat him in a game of one-on-one or H-O-R-S-E.”
In spite of Tim Kelly’s love of sports, he decided to transition from sports to news. The move was not something his son found surprising.
“Dad was a public servant to his core, an old-school journalist who understood the vital role the press plays by keeping a check on power and giving voice to the voiceless. He never saw himself doing anything else other than working in journalism,” Kevin Kelly said.
As he transitioned from sports to news, Tim Kelly followed is boss in 1975 to the Dallas Times Herald and served in a variety of editorial roles, and eventually became the Deputy Managing Editor.
Kelly’s resume continued to grow, stretching across Philadelphia, Dallas and Denver as he was involved in the management of major newspapers, but his goal was to return home to Kentucky, with his eye fixed on Lexington and the Herald Leader. And after editor John Carroll recruited Kelly at a newspaper convention, Carroll hired Kelly as Executive Editor. When Carroll left to become editor of the Baltimore Sun in 1991, Kelly was promoted to editor. When then president and publisher Lewis Owens retired in 1996, Kelly took over his position, and he held that position for 15 years until he retired in 2011.
Throughout his career, Kelly served on two dozen local and state boards and committees. He chaired or co-chaired numerous task forces and campaigns, all designed for the betterment of the local communities. Those who worked for him benefited from his strong example and work ethic, as well as his support of their efforts. Members of his staffs in Denver, Orange County, and Lexington won a total of four Pulitzer Prizes during his tenures. Kelly was the first to give credit to his staff, and was a pioneer in workplace equality.
“Dad wanted his newsrooms to be reflections of the communities they served and for our community leaders to work together to bridge economic, cultural and racial divides,” Kevin Kelly said. “The belief that everybody should be treated equally wasn’t lip service. It was ingrained in him from an early age and instilled in my sister and me from an early age.”
Kevin Kelly said his father was driven to succeed, and to help those around him to succeed as well. But that drive, he said, never interfered with his first job, that of a family man.
“Dad was go-go-go all the time unless he was sitting watching or reading the news, or at Cave Run Lake. He loved the lake, loved being on his boat and loved catching muskie. Other than when we were all together as a family, Cave Run was his happy place, and I’ll miss those times with him on the water,” Kevin Kelly said.
“The impact of Dad’s life and the legacy of his life's work won’t soon be forgotten by me and many others whose lives he touched through the years. We're going to miss him. Dad and I were extremely close,” Kevin Kelly said. Because of their closeness, Kevin Kelly could say with certainty that “Ashland’s significance in my dad’s life was profound, to say the least.”
Tim Kelly, a true leader in the newspaper industry, was remembered and celebrated at his birthplace during a private interment in Ashland recently. The echoes of his life will be heard for many years to come.