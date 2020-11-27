Raceland-Worthington schools were met with the same challenges as other school systems across the nation this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated safety measures the likes of which had never been seen before, affecting the country at every level from business operations to personal interactions between individuals.
Large gatherings were universally reduced or prohibited, and as was the case with other schools, Raceland-Worthington was forced to adopt a non-traditional model of education in which students were taught virtually rather than in person.
Faced with the challenges of providing a quality education for its students remotely, the school system decided from the earliest stages of the pandemic to respond with the goal of not merely surviving the pandemic, but ensuring that their students would thrive and come through it prepared for the time when in-person learning could resume without restrictions.
“When all of this happened in March, we knew we were facing a huge challenge,” teacher Zenaida Smith said. “The first challenge was to make it through the rest of the school year. But after that, we knew we would need a better plan. And the plan started from the top. Our administrators and our principal at the middle school, Mr. Russell, and the Superintendent (Larry Coldiron) got together and started planning. And they had a vision of how this would work.
“They planned and implemented a way for us to actually teach, and not just put up packets on a website,” Smith said. “They carried that vision down to our teachers, and from them to the students.”
Smith said the fact that Raceland-Worthington is a smaller school system worked in their favor because they have managed to maintain much of the one-on-one time some students need. She said maintaining that is something that is near and dear to her heart because when she was in middle school, she was one of those children who needed extra time with her teachers.
“Back in the summer when it became apparent that this year was not going to start ‘normal,’ our district team got together,” principal Kyle Russell said. “We met several times over the summer to come up with a plan to start the year. But at the time we had no idea whether it was going to be a week or two of the non-traditional learning or an extended period. Of course, we know now that it has been a bit of both.
“In the beginning we struggled with exactly what school was going to look like,” Russell said. “There were all sorts of opinions, and we researched to see what had worked for other schools. And I think that is pretty obvious that what happened last school year, the last nine weeks, was not a positive experience for anyone.”
Russell said Raceland wanted to provide a good, organized experience.
“We wrestled with it, and decided on what we have now, where teachers are visible to the students and available to ask questions,” he said. “They are physically teaching on video, as opposed to a standalone program with packets and the teachers monitoring students work remotely.“
Russell said the district team even looked at some home-schooling models as they worked to build their own program, as well as gathered feedback from parents and administrators in other districts about standalone programs.
The first issue to resolve, Russell said, was make certain the district had all of the necessary technology to implement it. The federal grant to school systems helped buy some of the needed programs, Russell said.
“It also helped give every teacher an iPad to use,” he added. “And all the teachers that didn’t already have them got new computers as well. That was the first hurdle. Once we got started — and it has been a trial-and-error process — we had to be flexible to change what was needed and to keep things as simple as possible.”
Teacher Lisa Farley gives a lot of credit to making the program work to the students themselves.
“Our students have been phenomenal,” Farley said. “I teach fourth grade, but I am also a parent, and I see this from the parent’s perspective as well.”
Farley has a child in first grade, and one who is a junior in high school. She said her students have reacted much differently than when they first experienced the non-traditional learning in March.
“Our students are getting online every day. We might have a few who aren’t able to, maybe due to a computer problem. But we have parents messaging us and telling us things like they had a storm last week and couldn’t get online,” she said. “But we record our lessons, and those students can watch them later. And they are doing such a phenomenal job. They want to stay online with us and the want to talk to each other. They want to participate. Of course they would rather be in person, and they tell us that, but they also tell us what they like online. It’s more than just punching in a multiple-choice answer on a Google form.”
Said Ryan Biederman, a social studies teacher: “As far as the challenges go from a teacher’s standpoint, there is the human factor that cannot be forgotten in teaching. In-person learning is best.”
Virtual learning makes it more challenging to hold students accountable, he said. But that challenge, he said, has not been insurmountable.
“Child care must be a nightmare for some families during all of this as well,” Biederman added. “The student might have to go to the grandmother’s house who lives out in the country and doesn’t have dependable bandwidth. I have run into that a few times, but we always make it work.”
“I was doing a lot of my teaching online anyway, using online textbooks,” said science teacher Lynn Colegrove. “That made my transition a little easier, but there has been a lot of changes along the way. I teach two very different grade levels,” Colegrove said. “I have fifth- and seventh-grade science classes.
“It is incredibly difficult to build those kinds of relationships with children you don’t know over the computer,” she continued. “That’s my biggest fear during this, is that I am not building the relationship I need, and they need to get through this and move forward through later grades.”
Colegrove said they are working very hard to establish those relationships, and that she can build upon the groundwork once in-person classes resume.
“So, wear your mask, wash your hands, and get us through this,” she said. “Get us to the other side of this, so we can get our kids back.”