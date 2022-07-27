CANNONSBURG The Boyd County School Board recognized School Superintendent Bill Boblett on Tuesday, and congratulated him on winning Administrator of the Year for the 2021-22 school year from the Kentucky Association of School Resource Officers.
The award recognizes Boblett’s efforts in making Boyd County Public Schools a safe learning environment. The award recognizes Boblett’s efforts throughout his career promoting school safety, and for his being proactive in implementing safety procedures before being mandated by law.
The letter nominating Boblett states the following: “He partnered with the Kentucky Center for School Safety to develop a district-wide school emergency management plan, a task that was not a requirement of law or policy, but necessary in emergency preparedness.”
The recommendation letter also pointed out Boblett working with schools throughout his district to promote other safety measures and to ensure that those same schools were prepared safeguard all students, staff and employees.
Superintendent Boblett accepted the congratulations from the board on winning the award, and reiterated his commitment to safety in the Boyd County School system and all school systems.
Boblett expressed his thanks but was quick to share credit with others.
“It is a testament to our staff,” he said. “And also our kids, our parents and really our entire community. We are not perfect. But we worked hard at this. Like any other school, we try our best to do everything that is possible for our kids’ safety.
"We try to look at everything,” he said, and stressed that they try to examine all available information and not just what topics are currently at the front of news coverage. “We look at what research shows, and use that to make decisions.”
Communication with school resource officers, sheriff’s departments and other local agencies are key, he said, in determining what procedures need to be implemented.
Boblett also stressed the need to look ahead, saying that safety measures are already being considered for the new vocational facility coming soon to Boyd County Schools.
“Our No. 1 job is safety for our students and our staff,” Boblett said. “And I think we do a good job. But there is always room for improvement, and that’s what we will continue to do.”