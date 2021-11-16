The Winter Wonderland of Lights in Ashland’s Central Park opened with a flash Monday night.
WSAZ’s Rob Johnson emceed the opening night ceremony. He has fulfilled the role for 20-plus years. The Unity Baptist Church Choir provided live Christmas music.
“This is such an incredible show that Ashland puts on,” said Johnson. “From the Winter Wonderland of Lights recognized as one of the top tourism draws in the state of Kentucky to the Ashland Christmas parade next week, which is always one of the best parades of our three-state region that we cover. It is a phenomenal event and I hope that living in the middle of it, you appreciate how cool it is that your city, your community has something this wonderful. It is awesome what is going on right here in Ashland.”
Johnson introduced the festival’s chairman, Marion Russell, noting his resemblance to St. Nick himself.
“That lookalike is just lookalike. I hire Santa Claus, he works for me,” Russell joked.
Russell welcomed the crowd and thanked everyone who came out. After a light display without the pomp and circumstance that normally gathers the community together, Russell expressed his gratitude to have a mostly normal season.
Russell shared that it was lackluster last year, but noted that they kept the tradition of a parade alive with Santa on a fire truck and police escort through town.
“Santa made it around,” he said. “We just wanted to maintain the tradition of having a Christmas parade in Ashland.”
Some elements of the regular Christmas festivities are still missing due to COVID. Johnson said one his favorite parts, hot chocolate, was one that isn’t back just yet.
The planning begins during the previous season, and really hits the ground running in January on decision-making, said Russell. Beginning in September, all the pieces are tested in the warehouse before the six-week set-up period. Anywhere from four to 20 people can be on the ground creating the display on any given day during that time, said Russell.
Russell thanked the city, the festival’s sponsors, and the parks and street departments for their contributions to making the festival a reality. He shared that $40,000 has gone into the display this year.
Last year, the Winter Wonderland of Lights was dedicated to Paula Mayo.
“This is the second year that we’ve had one of our original members pass away,” an emotional Russell told the crowd. “Last year it was Paula, this year, Dr. Gevedon. That’s difficult. This year, as it was dedicated to Paula last year, Winter Wonderland 2021 is dedicated to 'Doc’ E.B. Gevedon.”
A banner hangs on a park fence lit up in honor of Dr. Gevedon.
During the ceremony, Russell proudly shared that Montana Fouts would be the 2021 Grand Marshal and listed her many accolades.
“She has practiced with the U.S. Olympic team, she will probably be on the next U.S. Olympic team,” said Russell of the East Carter graduate. “She has pitched a perfect game in the College World Series for women’s softball. She has been a part of other perfect games being one the pitchers in the mix. She has two full pages of accolades, of accomplishments in her softball career and we are very happy that she has agreed to come and be our Grand Marshal this year. So you can look forward to seeing Montana next Tuesday night, which is in downtown and starts at 7. Hope to see you there.”
Russell held a poster of Fouts in her Alabama uniform as the crowd excitedly cheered, with many of the young women and girls in the ground exclaiming their excitement with the loudest cheers and claps of anyone.
Normally, a beauty pageant would take place and a queen would turn on the lights, but the agent wasn’t held due to the pandemic. So, Johnson took the honor as Russell began the countdown.
“Does that make me the queen?” he asked.
“You can take the title if you want it,” Russell quickly replied.
Johnson pulled the lever and the crowd cheered as the park began to light up with all the colors of the rainbow. Santa followed in on an Ashland Fire truck and met with all the children who wanted to say hello or tell him about their wish list.
People in the crowd chatted with one another and strolled through and around the park taking in the light display.
Morgan Jones and April Keelin came out to see their church choir, but love the lights. Jones is a collector of all things Statue of Liberty, so the Lady Liberty display is her favorite.
“We love the Winter Wonderland of Lights, it’s really one of our favorite things in Ashland,” said Keelin. “It’s one of the best things in Ashland during Christmas time.”
Amy Smith and Misty Holbrook said the cold wasn’t nearly as bad as it was last year, and people should come out anyway. Just be prepared with layers and a blanket and “come on out,” they both said.
Information on the Winter Wonderland of Lights and the festivities surrounding the display can be found at winterwonderlandoflights.org.