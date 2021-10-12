ASHLAND DeDe’s Barber Shop has had a journey to get to the spot it is now. DeDe Burton said this is the final location.
Burton has been working in the business for 28 years. She’s worked in Greenup and Florida, and began her own shop 12 years ago. She is originally from South Portsmouth and loves being back in her home area doing what she loves.
The barber shop began at a different location 29th Street in South Ashland and was moved to a storefront at the corner of 16th Street and Greenup Avenue for about six years. Now, DeDe’s Barber Shop has returned to South Ashland.
Burton said she is thankful for her customers that followed and are already making their way back to the new 29th Street location.
DeDe’s Barber Shop is now at 2001 29th Street, which is the corner of 29th and Holt Street. Burton said she is there to stay.
The shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and stays open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
She operates the business like a traditional barber shop — there are no appointments, clients simply walk in and wait their turn. If someone is waiting, there are cookies and coffee there for the taking, said Burton.
The traditional barber shop feel and experience is what Burton works to convey. When someone comes in to wait, they are bound to know someone or can get to know them while waiting for their turn in front of the mirror.
“That’s tradition,” said Burton about clients having good conversation while getting a freshened look.
Clients “sit and get to visit” without the pressure of being on a specific time table.
The lack of appointments aren’t only traditional barber shop style, but offers more convenience to those looking for a new do.
“We love it up here,” said Burton about the 29th Street location. She and Kayla Bruce are closer to the shop’s customers and are already seeing great response and turnout.
“We are friendly, welcoming,” said Burton, adding the shop is a good atmosphere.
Burton is thankful for the response and appreciates all the business she has had over the years, and the continued support as she has moved into the location on 29th Street. It’s been about four weeks since she opened the doors there.
“We wouldn’t be here without them,” said Burton of her clients and supporters.
Haircuts are $13 and beard trims are $7. The ladies offer services for women, men and children.