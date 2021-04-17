ASHLAND The swirls, curves and colors of flowers challenge the creative abilities of even experienced artists.
Imagine creating the intricacies of blooms from gelatin.
The unusual approach to the art of cakes is practiced by Lavenna Stambaugh of Ashland.
“Gelatin art is made by injecting a colorful base into clear gelatin, forming petals, leaves and other shapes,” she said. “You start by cooking the gelatin powder with water, just like you would store-bought Jell-o. The trick is to use high-quality gelatin that has high clarity, low odor and makes a firm jelly.” Stambaugh, 44, said she orders gelatin online because more readily available materials aren’t firm enough for the work.
After creating a clear gelatin base, Stambaugh uses a needle, syringe and special attachments to make specific shapes to inject colorful gelatin into the base to create petals and leaves.
But you have to work backward, which Stambaugh said isn't as difficult as it sounds.
“You start by forming the center and you work your way back,” she said. “I watched the videos and said, ‘OK, I get it. Just work the opposite way.’ It’s kind of how I draw, do the main part first and work out from that.”
She said it takes about 20 minutes to make a gelatin flower.
“It’s not something you can just sit down and zip it out in two or three minutes,” she said. “It’s tedious, but I like that.”
Stambaugh said she has always enjoyed drawing and painting and considers making gelatin art a new creative outlet. She said she learned about it via a video online.
“My husband said, ‘This looks like something you’d like,’ and I said, ‘Oh, I’m going to learn to do that.’”
First, she tried an online class and she fell in love with it.
“Nobody around here does it and I thought it would be a good way to bring this to the area,” she said. The skill has been practiced in Asia for years, but not so much in the United States.
After several more online videos, Stambaugh tested her works by taking them to family holiday dinners.
She said she makes at least one batch each week.
“I do a clear gelatin, then a cream-based gelatin and create a flower inside,” she said. Her creations can stand alone or top a cake or cheesecake.
“My favorite is to put it on top of cheesecake. To me, that’s the best, but I also can put it on a regular cake, like a white cake,” she said.
The gelatin is flavored; in fact, Stambaugh said she adds extra flavoring. She said her favorite flavors are almond and plum, followed closely by strawberry cream. While they can be enjoyed alone, topping cakes with them makes for a spectacular creation. She said her lemon and thyme sheet cake topped with blueberry lemonade gelatin art was one of her favorites.
Learning the skill was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had had an accident and broke my leg,” Stambaugh said. “I was let go from my job and by the time I was through with physical therapy, COVID hit. My daughter was 11 at the time and I didn’t want to leave her, so I was here all day anyway and I wanted to have something to do while my daughter was doing school.”
Stambaugh said she’s getting more tools for her work, including molds for images she might not feel comfortable making free hand.
“It's a way to make a dessert beautiful and delicious,” she said.
