SOUTH SHORE It would be safe to say that local woman Heather McDowell enjoys Halloween. The South Shore (Shultz Creek) woman likes the holiday so much that she doesn’t let inconveniences such as not being able to find premade decorations she liked slow her down one bit. Instead, she used her talent and ingenuity to turn the exterior of her home into an enchantingly spooky treat for the entire neighborhood that includes giant spiders and skeletons.
“I couldn’t really tell you why I did it that way,” McDowell said. “To be honest, it’s just whatever pops into my head. I love Halloween,” she said. “And the kids get a kick out of it. That’s why I do it.”
McDowell said the ideas for decorating usually come from a picture that she has seen.
“I made all of the decorations except the giant skeleton. And normally when I see something I like, I think ‘I could make that,’ and then I figure out how to do it,” she said.
“The creations are made from PVC pipe and Styrofoam,” McDowell said. Some parts, such as the legs, can be made from pool noodles, she said. For the most part, though, she gathers blocks of Styrofoam from places such as Rural King and Tractor Supply, and then carves and cuts them to suit her needs.
“Most of what I use is like the Styrofoam they use in shipping, so it’s all repurposed,” she said. The expense of purchasing “new” Styrofoam would be cost-prohibitive, she said, especially on such large creations. “I do have to buy some PVC, but a lot of times I use whatever I have laying around,” McDowell said.
“The kids really do get a kick out of it,” she said of her decorations. “But I have had more adults stop and ask if they can have their picture taken with the decorations.” But the decorations around McDowell’s home aren’t all her Halloween offerings, she said. There were dinosaurs in her barn, she added.
“I like to go camping at Greenbo around Halloween,” McDowell said. “And I decorate out there, too. They have a thing where you decorate your campsite, and the kids can go around trick-or-treating, and people can drive through to see how everyone has decorated.”
McDowell said she really enjoys that, and that this year her theme is Jurassic Park — which explains the two “life-sized” dinosaur costumes waiting in her barn. She is also adding a volcano. “Yes, I go a little crazy for Halloween,” she said unapologetically.
McDowell said her love for Halloween goes back to her childhood when the Load Firehouse/Community Club would put on a haunted house every year.
“I guess people don’t get together like they used to,” McDowell said. “But it used to be a big shindig that got the whole community involved. It was a really big thing, and everyone dressed up for it.”
Although there might not be many communities doing a haunted house like McDowell remembers, she said that if she’s home then people can feel free to stop by and take pictures with her own Halloween tribute.
“I just tell everyone to come on by,” she said. “If it makes you happy, then you’re more than welcome.”