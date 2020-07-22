WellCare of Kentucky released information about child health, and potential risks to it, in Kentucky. CDC Data shows a decrease in childhood vaccinations that help against preventable diseases, and routine well child care and vaccinations have declined dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, as parents avoid medical services to mitigate the transmission of the coronavirus.
The stay-at-home orders to control COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic may have caused individuals to question the safety of health clinics and the significance of childhood checkups. As a result, the drop in immunization rates across Kentucky, and the country, are alarming. Now, months later, as protocols such as waiting in cars have been put in place to minimize contact, and the advice has been updated when it comes to childhood vaccines, it is imperative to stay up to date on children’s immunizations.
Among children aged five months, vaccination rates have declined from approximately two-thirds of children during 2016-19 to fewer than half (49.7%) in May 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports similar trends among older children as well, with non-influenza vaccination rates decreasing by 21.5% for children under 18 years old and younger.
Each of the immunizations recommended by the CDC is carefully considered for necessity and timing. Delays to the scheduled vaccinations put children at greater risk of being susceptible to diseases, or in the case of booster shots, that the resistance to the disease could wane.
While health plans such as WellCare recognize the health concerns of Kentuckians, it encourages parents to continue to schedule checkup appointments and get early vaccinations for young children to protect against preventable diseases.
“With lower-than-normal vaccination coverage among all age groups, children may be at higher risk for vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, whooping cough, chicken pox and more,” said Bill Jones, Plan President and CEO of WellCare of Kentucky. “Even during these uncertain times, it’s important we continue to encourage everyone to protect themselves, including getting immunizations to protect children from preventable health complications.
“Now that some requirements have been eased in the state, it’s likely that a catch-up period will coincide with the usual summer rush of students needing updated immunizations for school and college,” said Jones. “We encourage all parents to schedule immunizations now to ensure children are protected from vaccine-preventable diseases and outbreaks.”