ASHLAND The hallways of Charles Russell Elementary School transformed into a winter wonderland on Tuesday evening, welcoming students and their families to a jovial Christmas Carnival.
Students dashed through the school and in and out of classrooms to take in as much of the festivities, cotton candy, hot chocolate and cookies that their little hearts could handle.
The school was adorned with stockings, snowflakes and Christmas trees while each classroom had been converted to a wintertime activity space.
The library was home to the cake walk and across the hall was “Pin the Tail on the Reindeer,” with face painting, ornament crafting, Christmas Bingo and more activities were under way throughout the school.
The flash of a photographer’s camera illuminated the already beaming gymnasium while cotton candy was spun in front of elves with a tray full of cookies.
The gym was action-packed, to say the least, with children lining up to take a seat on Santa’s lap to chat about what they expected under the tree.
As for Santa’s spouse, Mrs. Claus was across the school, laying out containers of icing for the children decorating their very own Christmas cookies.
Across the way a Christmas karaoke and dance party mimicked a rated-G night club with strobe lights, and occasionally students, dancing across the room.
If one preferred a calmer environment, a dimly lit classroom was a storytelling space, with a train conductor reading “The Polar Express” as children sipped their hot chocolate.
Shauna Brillhart, a counselor at Charles Russell, stood outside two classrooms, corralling her group of 11 students — telling The Daily Independent that the carnival was happening at the same time as the after-school program.
Brillhart said she was taking turns rotating around the carnival to ensure children whose parents were unable to come, still got a chance to check out the festivities.
At the start of the school year, building principal Kerry Bocook came up with the idea to provide free and accessible activities for students and their families to attend, according to Brillhart.
Brillhart said the carnival was a chance to rejoice in an open building after COVID-19 kept schools restricted for nearly two years.
But the halls were full on Tuesday and rumors floated between the kiddos like snowflakes in the wind, telling one another that a Christmas character with a heart two sizes too small was in the building.
And the rumors were true! The Grinch sat in his very own classroom for photo ops.
Brillhart said volunteer students from Ashland Blazer High School were hard at work and several community donors partnered with Charles Russell to provide the kids a merry experience.
Members Choice Credit Union, Tomcat Bourbon and Brewhouse, Ashland Credit Union, Kroger, Tim Horton’s on Winchester Avenue, Great American Cookies, Middough Consulting and The Mill were among those listed on a “Thank You” poster before entering the gym.
The event kicked off at 4:30 and went on until 6 p.m.