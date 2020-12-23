The Greenup County Fiscal Court called a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss future plans for the Bellefonte Pavilion.
The Pavilion was recently granted to Greenup County by Mercy Hospital, and Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter said that he wanted to publicly thank them for the great gift.
“I believe it is good for the county and a way to begin our economic development and get some jobs back in the county,” Carpenter said.
County Attorney Mike Wilson said that, from the standpoint of a citizen of Greenup County, he appreciated what the county was doing.
“Those buildings, once they sit idle for a while, become an eyesore,” Wilson said. Wilson said that “broken windows” in a community hurt that community, and as it stood Wilson said the building (though not derelict) was a “broken window.”
“You might have stuck your necks out, but if you hadn’t done it, then the chances of something good happening with the property was going down the drain,” Wilson said.
The future of the Bellefonte Pavilion was the only item on the agenda for the special meeting. It was called to discuss declaring the property surplus, the first step of deciding what could be done with the property. Once declared surplus, the county then has several options including being able to sell or rent the property. The Fiscal Court went into executive session at that point to discuss legal ramifications further.
After returning from the executive session, and with the recommendation of County Attorney Mike Wilson, the court voted to declare the property surplus under Chapter 67 of KY Revised Statutes.
The vote to declare the property surplus was unanimous, but other recommendations could be made at the court’s regularly scheduled meeting in 21 days. Carpenter said that at present there have been no decisions made, and that the court will proceed with determining the best way to move forward after considering and weighing options.