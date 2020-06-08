The deceased Boyd County inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 posthumously has been identified.
Leslie Bryan, a 48-year-old male, had been incarcerated for 12 days and was asymptomatic during the entire incarceration.
Bryan went into medical distress on Sunday morning before being transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center. KDMC now has the capability to conduct its own test without sending it to an outside lab. It can get results immediately upon testing the sample, according to the Boyd County Detention Center.
The novel coronavirus is not being labeled the official cause of death at this time. The body of Bryan has been sent for an autopsy to determine cause of death and to obtain a second confirmed test, according to the jail.
Jailer Bill Hensley said the detention center is following recommended protection guides provided by the state’s public health department.
Hensley said employees are wearing masks, goggles and gloves. Hensley said the staff have passed out masks to inmates who desired them.
There is a plan in place to test the staff, including Hensley, beginning Wednesday. Tests will be administered by KDMC. Tests are voluntary for inmates.
Hensley said his staff has worked diligently throughout the pandemic — and before it because of flu season — to keep the jail immaculate.
“This has to be the cleanest building in the county,” he said.
When jailed, Bryan was listed as a Huntington man who was booked on drug trafficking and possession charges. He was arrested after driving recklessly in Ashland.