A Boyd County Detention Center inmate went into medical distress on Sunday morning. After being transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center, the 48-year-old man died at 12:15 p.m.
According to Jailer Bill Hensley, KDMC reported that the man tested positive for COVID-19. However, the novel coronavirus has not been labeled the official cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing. Hensley could not release his name as of Sunday evening at 6:30. Hensley said the jail has been in contact with state and public health officials regarding the matter.
The Daily Independent followed up with the jailer, inquiring if the inmate had been sick for a period of time prior to Sunday and if he feared that others have been exposed to the virus. As of 6:50 p.m., Hensley hadn’t had an opportunity to respond.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced two additional cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — a 14-year-old female and 34-year-old female are in home isolation.
The health department has reported 42 total cases in the county. There have been 3,380 tests performed in Boyd County. Thirty-four of the 42 patients have recovered.
Greenup County didn’t announce any more cases over the weekend. The county’s tally is at 14.
Carter County’s health department has reported 16 cases in all.