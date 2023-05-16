GREENUP A grand jury in Greenup County issued a couple of indictments this week, ranging from sexual abuse to a rollover crash.
The jury elected to indict a Carter County man on a sole count of sexual abuse which allegedly occurred nearly 50 years ago.
Chester Griffith, 74, of Grayson is also under two separate indictments in Carter County on additional charges of first-degree sexual abuse.
According to the indictment, the newest allegation filed last Thursday states Griffith subjected a "vulnerable victim" to sexual contact between January 1976 and December 1978.
Available court documents indicate the four individual victims were all under the age of 12 at the time of the alleged sexual contact.
Griffith was arraigned in Carter County Circuit Court last Wednesday where it was learned Carter Circuit Judge Rebecca Phillips was recusing herself from the case.
While Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Brandon Ison and Griffith's attorney hadn't learned of the pending charge out of Greenup, Phillips said any future court dates will be decided after a special judge is appointed by the Chief Regional Judge.
The same Greenup grand jury found enough probable cause and sufficient evidence to issue formal charges against William E. Azbell, 55, of Bridge, Ohio.
Azbell is charged with a sole count of receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,000.
According to the indictment, Azbell is accused of receiving a 1988 Dodge Dakota knowing it was stolen.
Kaitlyn Nicole Conley, 31, of South Shore, was the last to be indicted this week.
Conley is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and felony DUI after she is alleged to have operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, fentanyl and marijuana while having a child in the car.
As a result of her alleged intoxication, Conley was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash, creating a substantial risk of injury or death to the minor child, according to the indictment.
The grand jury also elected to slap Conley with a persistent felony offender enhancer, alleging Conley was convicted in a separate felony case within the last five years.
Conley is set for arraignment on June 15.
