ASHLAND David Deborde has been named president/CEO of Members Choice Credit Union.
Deborde, who has managed Governance, Risk and Compliance for the past seven years, has two master’s degrees and five certifications from the Credit Union National Association. He takes over from his mother, Cheryl, a 30-year veteran of the area’s banking industry.
During Cheryl Deborde’s 13-year-tenure career, the credit union has grown from 208 million to 340 million in assets, 27 employees to 75 current employees, with a current membership of more than 22,000.
“We’ve become one of the fastest growing financial institutions in the state of Kentucky over the past few years thanks to great staff, amazing members, and the leadership of our directors,” Deborde said. “Mom has been recognized at every level as a top leader in the credit union world, so she’s leaving big shoes to fill. We will stay focused on the same things we have focused on for 90 years- great products, making our communities better, and world-class member service.”
“David is extremely compassionate and knowledgeable and will be a great next leader for Members Choice,” board chairman Don Neikirk said. “All the characteristics David possesses are a true example of the culture our organization strives to achieve daily.”
Mrs. Deborde plans to stay with MCCU into 2023 to help with the move into three new markets.