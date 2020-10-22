ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted to once again rejigger the Debord Terrace sidewalks, stairs and handrail project at its meeting Thursday evening.
The cost of the project has dropped a little due to the deletion of a storm sewer — in lieu of the sewer system, two staircases will be added back into the project. Overall, the project has dropped from $398,804 to $393,820.
Lorraine Woolery, the city's Section 8 Voucher Coordinator, said the change in plans was due to an issue with the classification of a trough written into the plans. During an environmental review of the plans, the trough wasn't factored as a sewer system, so it had to be taken out prior to construction. Since that freed some monies up, the staircases could be added back in, Woolery said.
Once the project is completed, the Ashland Housing Authority is expected to put in a trough itself, Woolery said.
Back in mid-September, the contract dropped by a little more than $100,000 due to high bids, according Community and Economic Development director Chris Pullem.
The vote required a little bit of procedural ballet due to the absence of Commissioner Matt Perkins and the fact that Commissioners Amanda Clark and Bernice Henry were required to abstain because they sit on the housing authority board.
City Attorney Jim Moore said Clark could second a motion to put it to a vote, then Mayor Steve Gilmore and Marty Gute would have to come to an agreement on the vote.
Like practically every vote in Ashland, the decision was unanimous.
The commission was in and out in a jiff Thursday evening — Clark donned a T-shirt in the commission chamber in support of the Tomcats. For the first time since 2013, Ashland played in the region soccer finals — her youngest son is on that team. To make the matter sweeter, Clark’s older son was on the 2013 team.
When asked to give a report, City Manager Mike Graese joked that, “for the sake of the Tomcats, no comment.”
Here are some other items taken up by the commission Thursday:
• Voted to cut a $705,722.28 check to Debcon Inc. to pay off the new Broadway Square unveiled last month.
• Voted to cut a $417,972.93 check to Mountain Enterprises Inc. for paving on multiple streets in the cities, completed in August 2020.
• Killed the Gla-Low Apartments housing voucher contract on second reading due to a change in the scheduling of payments by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. While still a 15-year allocation of HUD vouchers to the apartments as collateral for renovations, the amount per year in housing vouchers has gone down from nearly $700,000 per year to $468,288 per year. The commission voted on the change for the first reading. In other HUD news, the commission voted unanimously on first reading to extend COVID-19 housing vouchers until the end of the year, as well as to adopt the utility allowance schedule from HUD.
• Voted on first reading to change the Nov. 12 meeting to Nov. 19. The mayor said since the commission meets only once in November and once in December due to the holidays, the move in meeting dates was to prevent a special meeting from being called to address anything that might come in between the two meetings.
