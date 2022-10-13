CATLETTSBURG A man accused of shooting two women to death over the summer in Ashland will face the death penalty, a Boyd County Circuit Judge noted Thursday.
Judge John Vincent said the Commonwealth has filed notice to pursue a capital case against 32-year-old John F. Tooson V in connection with the June 17 slaying of his girlfriend, 20-year-old Selina Easter, and her sister 18-year-old Summer Algarakhuly inside an Ashland apartment.
After killing the two, Tooson fled to Toledo, engaged in a stand-off with police and turned the gun on himself. After receiving medical treatment, he was extradited back to face murder charges.
Both assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Christina Smith and defense attorney Sebastian Joy said the case is going to take time before it goes to trial.
Joy said he’s received a large amount of discovery — the evidence the state intends to use against his client at trial — but is still waiting on a medical examiner’s report and paperwork regarding a search warrant for DNA.
Smith said many items are currently pending in the lab for testing. She requested the case be reset for a hearing in six months, given how long it would take to get all the evidence processed.
Vincent said because Smith’s office is pursuing a capital case — which could result in the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole — he wanted to keep “a closer hand on it.”
“We need to make sure everything is going according to how things ought to be legally,” Vincent said.
Vincent set the case for Dec. 15 to review — he said a date will be set in January to hash out a trial date for 2023.