ASHLAND River Cities Harvest has run out of canned food, but it's not as unusual a situation as you might think.
Brittnany Hoback, executive director of the organization, said most of the food they get is not, in fact, canned.
"The majority of what we get into the pantry is fresh — milk, yogurt, fruits, vegetables," she said. "A very small percentage that comes into our warehouse is canned food like boxed cereal and soup. They think 'food bank' and they think that's all we have, when it's the exact opposite."
River Cities Harvest works with about 30 nonprofits in Boyd Greenup and Lawrence counties in Kentucky and Lawrence County in Ohio.
"Churches and senior centers come to our warehouse and pickup their ration of food," Hoback said. "We are a redistribution organization."
She said the reason for the current shortage of canned food is two-fold.
"We have the prison garden in Summit that really, really supplies us with fresh stuff," she said, noting they receive about 80,000 pounds in the summer and fall. "We're also still seeing downsizing from the pandemic."
She said stores are ordering less and more of their supply is being purchased and used at home by customers.
"Stores have ordering restrictions since COVID and the stores don't always have the quantity you need. ... COVID has really scrambled things around as to how we have to get food into our pantries."
It's the time of year that River Cities Harvest gets busy raising donations, one of which was the "food feud" organized by King's Daughters Medical Center and Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, in which the hospitals competed to be the biggest donor to the organization. Such programs would raise thousands of pounds of food.
With the demise of OLBH, that influx of staples is gone, but Hoback said RCH is planning a pickleball tournament in October to keep the food coming.
She also said anyone who wishes to donate nonperishable food is welcome to do so. Any donation is welcome, she said, but in particular there is a need for peanut butter, pasta, pasta sauces, canned meats, canned fruit and granola bars.
"Every little bit really does help," Hoback said.
