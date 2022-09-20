GRAYSON Three out of the five accused of involvement in the death of John Waggoner appeared in Carter County Circuit Court on Monday.
As reported, on Dec. 11, 2020, Grayson Police Department responded to a residence on South View Court in Grayson after dispatch traced a hysteric 911 call to the residence of Brenda Clevenger, 63 and Joe Ratcliff Jr, 31.
In the meantime, dispatch advised arriving officers that the caller was now located in the parking lot of Walgreen's with Waggoner, according to court documents.
On arrival, police note that Waggoner was bleeding profusely from what appeared to be a knife wound to his back.
The 911 caller was later revealed to be a friend of Waggoner's who had accompanied him on the trip to Clevenger and Ratcliff Jr.'s home.
The friend disclosed that Waggoner had been contacted by Clevenger who told him she had money to give him, according to the affidavit.
Police report that once Waggoner arrived to the residence, Clevenger allegedly let him in and stepped aside where he was then attacked by Jacob Ruth, 43, Joseph Ratcliff Jr. and William Smith, 45.
The officer includes in his report that Waggoner's friend advised she believed Ratcliff Jr. was the one who actually stabbed the victim.
Carter County EMS transported Waggoner to King's Daughters Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
According to the affidavit, Waggoner was reported to be the ex-boyfriend of Ruth's daughter.
Ruth, Ratcliff Jr. and Smith are all charged with murder, a capital offense which could result in the death penalty if convicted.
Roger Ratcliff has also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder but it is unclear of his exact involvement based on documents obtained by The Daily Independent.
On Monday, Brenda Clevenger — also charged with conspiracy to commit murder — was the first of the bunch to appear in front of Carter Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Phillips.
Once Judge Phillips called Clevenger from the bullpen, prosecutors informed the judge they were still working on her case.
"We're gonna take it up regardless," Phillips said, and Clevenger approached the podium alongside her attorney in an orange get-up.
Clevenger's defense attorney told the judge that he believed they reached a deal with Commonwealth's attorneys last Wednesday.
Judge Phillips voiced her confusion with the prosecution on what they could be working on if Clevenger's counsel believed a deal had been reached.
Clevenger's attorney told the court his client had changed her mind several times and, because the fate of other cases depend on her position, Phillips was willing to set the matter for a later docket to give her counsel ample opportunity to meet with her to discuss the offer.
Clevenger was dismissed to discuss with her counsel who later reappeared and approached the bench with a prosecutor.
Phillips later revealed that Clevenger would enter her plea on Sept. 19.
Joseph Ratcliff, Jr. was pulled from the back alongside his newly hired attorney, Michael "Frenchie" Curtis.
Prior to Curtis' entry on the case, Ratcliff Jr. was represented by a court-appointed attorney.
The case has already been delayed long past its due as the court has awaited DNA results for an entire year. Phillips made it clear that just because Curtis was late to the game, doesn't mean he'd be granted two years to catch up with the rest of the counsel on the case.
Curtis told Phillips that he had obtained some of the discovery that Ratcliff Jr.'s previous attorney had access to and he made a motion to obtain what he had yet to receive.
Ratcliff Jr.'s previous attorney and his client informed Curtis that he had attempted to drop off the discovery to Ratcliff Jr. at the Carter County Jail but he was "strip-searched" upon leaving the meeting and was unable to take the lengthy discovery back to his cell.
The judge told Ratcliff Jr. she was unsure of why the jail would search his person and he would have to ask the jail of the pertaining policy.
Phillips said she and prosecuting attorneys assume that the discovery contains inappropriate items not suitable for the detention center.
Phillips advised Curtis that if he wanted Ratcliff Jr. to have access to the discovery inside his cell, he'd need to sort through the file and remove any potentially inappropriate documents for a more "sanitized" version.
Curtis asked the judge if the jail would allow Ratcliff Jr. access to the law library to review the evidence, as it is his right to have access to the case against him and review it in privacy.
Commonwealth's attorneys told Judge Phillips that the file contained thousands of pages of social media content.
Phillips then doubted the jail would accommodate their schedule to allow Ratcliff endless hours in the law library to review that magnitude of documentation.
Curtis was again warned that he was late to the game but he confidently expressed he may have a deal depending on the other cases, including Clevenger's plea that takes place this week.
Lastly, Roger Ratcliff was called from the docket. He was not in custody at the time of his pre-trial conference.
Prosecutors informed the judge that he also had an offer in the works contingent upon his son Ratcliff Jr.'s case.
Ratcliff also sees delays in his case as he also opted for private counsel, separate of those seen with Clevenger and Ratcliff Jr.
With things seeming like a domino effect, Phillips said things with Ratcliff's case seemed pretty well-defined saying, "if 'x' happens then 'y' happens."
Phillips informed Ratcliff he didn't need to appear in court again until Ratcliff Jr. made a decision on whether to accept the deal given to him by prosecutors.
Phillips added Ratcliff to the docket for Nov. 21 and instructed him to stay in contact with his counsel as the other cases move toward a resolution.
Jacob Ruth will appear Oct 3.
Ratcliff Jr. will appear again Oct. 17 along with William Smith.
