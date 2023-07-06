CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020 is scheduled to plead guilty.
Joseph Falor, 27, has been in jail for more than three years after police said he inappropriately touched the minor. After undergoing two competency evaluations and multiple pretrial hearings, Falor is now expected to plead guilty, according to his attorney.
Public defender Whitney Davis told Judge John Vincent Thursday that Falor is going to enter his plea, but he wants to do it in person rather than via Zoom from the jail.
“How soon do you think you can get it?” Vincent asked.
Davis requested two weeks. Vincent set the plea hearing for July 20.