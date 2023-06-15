CATLETTSBURG The case of a woman accused of dousing a gas station clerk in gasoline and attempting to light her on fire could end a plea deal, attorneys said Thursday.
Assistant Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kierston Rosen said a plea offer has been extended to 37-year-old Felicia Helton, but she was unaware if it had been discussed.
Public defender Whitney Davis — standing in her for boss Brian Hewlett — said, to her understanding, Hewlett was trying to work a deal out for Helton.
Judge John Vincent set a pre-trial date for Aug. 31 to see which direction the case was moving.
Police said Helton, of Ashland, walked into the Winchester Avenue Sunoco in December 2021, poured gas on a clerk and tried to light them on fire.
Customers restrained Helton, preventing her from setting the blaze, police said.
Competency has been a factor in the case. At the time of the attack, court records show Helton was under the care of Artrip’s Personal Care Home.