CATLETTSBURG A man accused of raping a woman appeared via video conference Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Kevin Matney, 58, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree rape in June 2022 and has been incarcerated since September 2022.
Matney’s attorney, Caleb Hurt, advised the court on Friday that he and Commonwealth’s attorneys are still working toward a resolution.
Hurt also raised the issue of bond, requesting to review a modification in the near future as the court awaits DNA evidence.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Conn said he would need to consult with the victim in the case before agreeing to a bond modification.
Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis reset the matter for July 23.