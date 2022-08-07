CATLETTSBURG A man charged with fentanyl trafficking might be heading towards a plea deal.
Gary Neff Jr., 44, of Westwood, is set for a plea hearing on Aug. 21 that would take care of both his drug case and a child support case. His public defender, Caleb Hurt, said the deal was in the pipeline at a hearing Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
According to the Boyd County Detention Center website, Neff has been held since October 2021.
Court records show he was picked up by Boyd County Sheriff's deputies after a woman found him unconscious on the toilet inside a home on Hoods Creek Pike.
Neff told the law he had sniffed some cocaine and fell asleep, records show.
Cocaine typically does not have that effect. But fentanyl — that's a horse of a different color.
Neff told deputies he was selling the drugs he sniffed to pay for his own habit, records show.
Court records show deputies figured the powder up at around 4 grams.
