The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a dead body on Sunday morning at around 8:40 a.m. The body was discovered at the 600 block of Township Road 229 in Windsor Township.
Lawrence County police found a light-skinned male between about 35 and 45 years old. The body was on the ground near a vehicle that was parked just off the road. The body has not been identified.
Lawrence County Coroner Dr. Ben Mack indicated there were no obvious signs of trauma or cause of death upon the initial investigation of the body, according to the sheriff’s office.
The vehicle in question was impounded to preserve any evidence, according to the Lawrence County police press release, and crime scene technicians will process the vehicle.
The investigation is in its early stages, said Sheriff Jeff Lawless.