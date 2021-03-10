ASHLAND While heroin proper may be seeing a slight downward trend in trafficking nationally, the latest Drug Enforcement Administration Threat Assessment shows levels of fentanyl and meth traffic are steady and rising.
The assessment, released last week, is reflective of what drug cops are seeing on the streets in northeastern Kentucky and the wider tri-state region.
DEA Assistant Special Agent Jack Sparks — who heads up the field office in Charleston and oversees the local Tri-State Narcotics Team (TNT) — said the report is a good snapshot into what his agency is seeing across the United States.
“The tri-state area is not immune to the trends we’re seeing nationally,” Sparks said. “This area has also been at the head of some of those trends, especially with prescription pills and opioids.”
Per the 2020 threat assessment, heroin and fentanyl trafficking are still highly intertwined, with the two drugs being mixed when taken to market on the street level. The assessment states heroin levels have stabilized and deaths resulting from heroin alone are beginning to decline. On the flip side, fentanyl trafficking continues to increase and the drug has become the main driver of opioid overdoses.
While Mexican drug cartels still dominate the trafficking of these drugs across the border, in years prior fentanyl was being produced and trafficked from Red China, according to the DEA.
This year's report states there's been a decrease in Chinese-sourced fentanyl, leading the DEA to conclude that Mexican cartels have begun purchasing precursor chemicals from China and are manufacturing the drug in Mexico.
Meth seizures are steadily rising, with high availability across 17 DEA field divisions. In 2019, six of those divisions reported meth as rising in their areas. Just like heroin and fentanyl, meth production is being fueled by Mexican drug cartels as well, the DEA said.
Shake-and-bake labs, which, during the meth wave of the early 2000s, saw numbers in the low 20,000s, have dropped to 890 by 2019. The market is trending towards high-quality, large quantity cartel produced meth — seizures on the U.S.-Mexico border jumped from 39,268 kilograms in 2018 to 68,355 kilograms in 2019.
Sparks said the local opioid market is like a three-legged stool: prescription pills, heroin and fentanyl.
“We don't work as much heroin or pills as we do fentanyl, but really they're all together,” Sparks said. “The pills primed the market, which led to the heroin and now the fentanyl.”
Meth, which saw a rise in price on the wholesale level, briefly spiked on the street level around here as well, according to Sparks. That's since gone down, according to Sparks.
“When COVID restrictions were at its height at the border, the price doubled,” Sparks said. “It's gone back down.”
As the report notes, large drug trafficking organizations like the cartels engage in trafficking of multiple substances. Sparks said that's true, too, on the local level.
“While we might be seeing pounds of meth, we might find a gram or 2 of fentanyl somewhere, too, in the same bust,” Sparks said.
A task force officer with the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force — an ATF-backed entity consisting of officers from all agencies operating in Boyd County — said a trend he's been seeing is for heroin/fentanyl users to start moving larger quantities of meth in order to supply their own habits.
“Meth is cheaper, so it's more widely available,” the officer said. “What we're seeing is street-level dealers buying larger quantities of meth for distribution, but keeping the fentanyl for personal use.”
Besides price alone, the officer said the quality of meth can be judged easier than heroin/fentanyl mixes.
“You can look at a bag of meth and see the shards and the crystals and automatically know it's high-quality,” the officer said. “If you look at fentanyl, it's just a white powder. Is it flour? Is it baby laxative? You don't know.”
Another big reason users are switching to meth is because it's perceived as safer, the officer noted. However, as Sparks pointed out, fentanyl is getting cut into everything, including meth.
As far as the biggest drug threat to the area, Sparks said fentanyl “is the worst drug I've ever seen.”
“It's just so deadly,” he said. “There's such a high likelihood of overdosing and dying from it.”
The task force officer said in terms of deaths, fentanyl and heroin pose the greatest risk. However, meth is fueling a lot of assaults, property crimes and public intoxications.
“Obviously meth is booming right now,” he said. “It's so much more readily available.”
