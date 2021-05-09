A long procession slowly wound its way up the low hill leading to the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. The procession was escorted by the Patriot Guard, a veteran-composed motorcycle group, whose sole purpose was to honor a fallen comrade.
The final journey had begun at Wurtland Middle School and made its way down the Industrial Parkway, and at each side road along the way emergency vehicles waited as a show of respect and, if need be, to block roads so that the procession would not be interrupted. The American Flag waved farewell from the raised ladders of fire trucks. Motorists pulled onto the shoulder of the road, a sign of respect, until the procession passed by.
The lone passenger of the hearse was local son Ernest “Ernie” West, a Greenup County native and recipient of the Medal of Honor for heroism above and beyond the call of duty. West died on Saturday, May 1, at 89.
West was responsible for the rescue of numerous members of his unit in the Korean War, including his company commander, all of whose lives would have most likely been lost had it not been for the young man from Wurtland.
West frequently shrugged off praise for his actions, instead stating that anyone would have done what he did. But it was West who accomplished the deed, and at great personal cost. He paid for the lives of his “brothers” with an eye, yet never once begrudged that cost.
Many who attended West’s funeral and the memorial at the cemetery on Saturday had not yet been born when the events of nearly seven decades ago took place. But the fame and respect for West was not dimmed by the passage of time, and the man who was known to be humble endured the notoriety with grace and spoke often to help educate others.
Fellow Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams spoke at West’s funeral, as did State Senator Robin Webb, to honor his accomplishments. Wurtland Mayor Donna Hayes honored her city’s native son, as did Captain Jaime Stephens, KSP, retired; but each speaker honored not only the legend, but the man most knew West to be.
West was more than a hero, more than the example of a true patriot willing to give his all. For most in attendance, whether they were fellow combat veterans, local students whose lives he had touched, or neighbors and acquaintances, West was a man they called friend.
The memory of West the dedicated family man and friend is woven inextricably through the fabric of the community he loved and called home. And the memory of Private First-Class Ernest West, Company L, 14th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, is recorded in perpetuity in national military registries.
And though the country laid to rest a war hero, the man who became a benchmark of valor and honor, the community said goodbye to a beloved father, grandfather and friend.
“Day is done, Gone the sun, From the hills, From the lake, From the skies.
All is well, safely rest, God is nigh, Go to sleep, Peaceful sleep …”