RUSSELL High praise comes at a high price, and someone set a high bar on Friday night.
Lawrence County football coach Alan Short tabbed senior Kaden Gillespie as a potential All-Area Player of the Year during the preseason. Two games in, Short said he was still anxious to witness when Gillespie would reveal his exceptional skills to those outside of Louisa.
Anticipate no more, Coach.
“We’ve been waiting for a breakout game, knew it was going to come at some point … didn’t know it would be quite this good,” Short said after Lawrence County hammered Russell, 50-10, on Friday at Henry R. Evans Stadium.
“Just very, very happy for him,” Short added. “He’s been nothing but a true team player. I’m very excited to play the rest of the season with him.”
Gillespie put his versatility on full display, scoring four touchdowns — including a pick-six on defense. He caught a TD pass and charged past the goal line twice on runs. All told, Gillespie had 93 yards of offense (68 receiving and 25 rushing) in addition to a 63-yard interception return to pay dirt.
“He’s the total package; he can do anything,” Short said. “He even punted for us there. He’s a special, special kid and a special, special football player.”
Gillespie ranked the defensive TD above the other three.
“That one feels better, for sure, where it’s on defense,” he said. “I mean, they only had 10 points on the board. If we can score on defense and hold people to that amount of points, that’s better than offense any day.”
Lawrence County (2-1) deposited 397 yards on the ground and accumulated 68 through the air. Dylan Ferguson amassed a team-best 157 yards on 13 totes. The Dawgs initiated a running clock with 3:04 left in the third quarter.
As dominant as Gillespie and the Bulldogs were, Russell painted a much more auspicious picture for itself early on.
Picking up where they left off in a respectable, albeit losing, performance against Wheelersburg in Week 3, the Red Devils assembled a game-opening, 10-play, 66-yard drive. Colby Rock punched it in from 2 yards out and Nathan Totten tacked on an extra point to give Russell a 7-0 lead with 6:48 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs demolished the Devils, 50-3, the rest of the way, outgaining them 465 to 91 yards in the process.
“We dropped our outside linebackers deeper in the zones and that helped a lot with the slants they were getting on us and easy passes,” Ferguson said.
To his point, Russell completed a pair of passes for 29 yards on that first drive.
Short shied away from accepting credit for defensive success.
“I would defer all those questions to (coach Zach Botkins),” Short said. “He does a great job running our defense. … He has total authority on our defensive side. He’s a great football coach.”
Short admitted Lawrence County was the recipient of some fortuitous bounces, such as the one that occurred on what appeared to be a planned onside kick. It was completely accidental, he said, as a botched kickoff resulted in what looked like an onside recovery that jolted the Bulldogs during the third quarter.
Lawrence County grabbed two interceptions — by Lawson Baisden and Gillespie — and retrieved a fumbled ball (Cole Crum) as it bounced back from a gutwrenching, 17-14 loss to Greenup County.
Cole Crum rushed four times for 82 yards, Talan Pollock ran for 63 (while throwing for 68) and Ryan Marcum netted 50 yards on four carries. Gillespie handled three handoffs for 25 yards.
Russell (0-4) managed one takeaway — an interception by Austin Pike. Pike exited the game late in the second quarter with multiple injuries — Maynard said Friday that he thought Pike sustained a broken ankle and dislocated kneecap.
The Red Devils had 10 first downs — five of them came on the first drive. They committed three turnovers.
Coach TJ Maynard said the effort was “unacceptable.”
“If those guys (starters and experienced players) don’t give effort, we’ll just go with young pups and take our lumps ’cause it’s not any different,” he said.
Maynard said his bunch is “soft physically and we’re also weak mentally.”
“Basically it comes down to physicality and, right now, we are very soft,” he said. “That’s on both sides of the ball.”
Russell started 0-4 for the first time since 1990.
“Hopefully our guys come back with that attitude we had after Raceland and how we played against Wheelersburg, and we’ll be ready to go next week (at Montgomery County),” Maynard said. “If we don’t, it’ll be another long night again.”
Lawrence County will visit Magoffin County on Friday.
“I’m a big believer in momentum, and I think this will give us a lot of momentum moving forward,” Ferguson said.
LAWRENCE CO. 0 22 28 0 — 50
RUSSELL 7 3 0 0 — 10
FIRST QUARTER
R — Colby Rock 2 run (Nathan Totten kick), 6:48
SECOND QUARTER
L — Kaden Gillespie 27 pass from Talan Pollock (Logan Southers kick), 9:41
L — Gillespie 15 run (Southers kick), 7:28
L — Pollock 16 run (Ferguson run), 0:19
R — Totten 40 field goal, 0:00
THIRD QUARTER
L — Gillespie 9 run (Southers kick), 9:21
L — Gillespie 63 interception return (Southers kick), 8:15
L — Ferguson 10 run (Southers kick), 5:31
L — Crum 63 run (Southers kick), 3:04
L R
First downs 18 10
Rushes-yards 38-397 25-90
Comp-Att-Int 5-12-1 8-20-2
Passing yards 68 87
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 9-85 3-16
Punts-avg. 1-23 3-43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lawrence County rushing: Ferguson 13-157, Crum 4-82, Pollock 9-63, Marcum 4-50, Gillespie 3-25, York 3-17, Nelson 1-2, Baisden 1-1.
Russell rushing: Richardson-Crews 8-47, Rock 6-23, B. Totten 2-15, Pack 3-6, Oborne 3-5, Kershner 1-2, Leadingham 1-2, Team 1-(minus-10).
Lawrence County passing: Pollock 5 of 12 for 68 yards, int.
Russell passing: Pack 8 of 20 for 87 yards, 2 int.
Lawrence County receiving: Gillespie 5-68.
Russell receiving: Patrick 4-34, Kershner 2-31, Oborne 2-22.