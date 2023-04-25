ASHLAND An accomplished Flatwoods native who always called the Ashland area his home has died at age 80.
David E. Carter, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, died on Monday following a battle with lymphoma.
After Carter produced the documentary, “Postcards & Photos from Ashland,” which aired at the Paramount Arts Center in 2018, he said the following: “This is the community I have loved forever. This will always be my hometown.”
Carter, an avid baseball fan, also produced “Ashland’s Field of Dreams,” which is still shown regularly on KET. It focuses on baseball in Ashland in the 1950s.
According to Mark Maynard, managing editor of Kentucky Today and former editor of The Daily Independent, Carter and Gary Wright selected the first players for the CP-1 Hall of Fame.
“Carter’s creative imagination made him an excellent entrepreneur,” Maynard wrote on Facebook.
Carter won seven Emmys, 10 Clio Awards (for advertising), wrote 120 books on logos, graphic design and advertising and had two documentaries selected for the National Baseball Hall of Fame Festival, according to Maynard.
“He also rubbed elbows and was even in business with Yankee greats Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford in a fantasy camp in Florida,” Maynard said. “This shy young man from Indian Run Road in Flatwoods made quite a life for himself.”
Don Moore, a good friend of Carter’s, thanked Carter on social media on Tuesday for his support of Ohio University Southern and its electronic media program.
“Your mentoring of students has propelled many to successful careers,” Moore wrote. “On a personal note, our commonalities of love for baseball, attending ACC (now ACTC), UK and Ohio University, a special love for our mother, our daughters and wives, our community in which we grew up in, our careers in media, and passion to see young people succeed led to an everlasting friendship.”
Continued Moore: “Thank you, my friend; your story will continue to live on!”
Carter, a Russell High School graduate, earned a Bachelor of Science in journalism from the University of Kentucky before achieving his Master’s at Ohio. Later in life, he earned an MBA from Syracuse.
Carter founded Creativity, Inc., the Mickey Mantle-Whitey Ford Fantasy Baseball Camp and the Telly Awards.
As his obituary in today’s edition states, Carter “will be fondly remembered for his intelligence, wit, his lifelong love of baseball and instilling the love of travel in his daughters.”
Carter is survived by his wife, Dianne Johnson, and his three daughters, Christa Ann Carter, Lauren Townsend and Emily Johnson. He is also survived by his canine son, Jack.