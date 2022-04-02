Staff report
IRONTON The Dave and Daphne Show, featuring Dave Salyer and Daphne Anderson from Nashville, Tenn., will bring their high-energy repertoire of classic country, bluegrass, old-time rock and roll and gospel music to First Presbyterian Church of Ironton on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. April 9.
Admission is $15, and tickets are available at the performance. Students will be admitted free. Masks and social distancing are highly recommended
This will be the last performance of the Ironton Council for the Arts 2021-22 concert season.
Dave Salyer and Daphne Anderson are professional musicians and entertainers who live in Nashville yet travel worldwide with their show — The Dave and Daphne Show.
Salyer’s claim to fame is he was Barbara Mandrell’s lead guitarist for 10 years. Anderson is most remembered for her Gospel music and was presented the Female Vocalist of the Year Award by the Gospel Music Association. At home, they entertain on The General Jackson Showboat, and Salyer plays dates on the World-Famous Grand Ole Opry Stage.