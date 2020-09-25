With fewer than 40 days remaining in the countdown to Election Day (Nov. 3), there are plenty of dates to circle on the calendar — or, if you choose, reminders to schedule on the smartphone.
Janet Greear, the Boyd County Clerk’s Office elections supervisor, rattled off the following important dates:
• Oct. 5: The last day to register to vote. That’s in person, via mail or at govoteky.com. The cut-off time is 4 p.m. “And if it’s 4:01, you’re out of luck,” Greear said.
• Oct. 9: Portal closes to ask for absentee ballot.
• Oct. 13-Nov. 2: Early voting period. Those interested may visit the clerk’s office Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Nov. 3: Election Day.
Mail-in ballots, a popular choice during the COVID-19 pandemic, must be postmarked by Nov. 3.
“They have to be clear and legible,” Greear said. “I wouldn’t recommend waiting until Election Day, but we will accept them as long as they’re postmarked by Nov. 3.”
If placed in the clerk’s office dropbox, it must be dropped in by Nov. 2.
Dropbox locations include the Ashland office (16th Street) and the Kyova Mall office.
Boyd County will likely feature eight precincts, but that will be finalized after Monday’s Board of Elections meeting. Greear said there must be enough poll workers in order to have eight open.
The eight locations are the following: Ashland fire station, Poage Elementary, Charles Russell Elementary, Catlettsburg Senior Center, Boyd Middle School, Fairview High, Boyd County Community Center and Burnaugh Baptist Church. In-person voters may choose where they’d like to vote regardless of where they live.
Election Day voting hours will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hand sanitizer and masks should be available.
As for ID, Greear said Boyd County prefers driver’s licenses “because we’ll be using the E-poll books, and you can just scan the back of the driver’s license.”
People interested in running as a write-in candidate may file through Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.
Bernice Henry, for instance, is a formal write-in candidate for Ashland city commissioner.
One doesn’t have to have a paper ballot in order to cast a vote for a write-in candidate. One can do so electronically as well.
“If you were voting for John Doe,” Greear said, “you just highlight the box that says ‘write-in,’ and it’ll bring up the alphabet, and you can spell the name. It’s real easy to do, and there are instructions on the machine.
“It’s going to be a long ballot,” Greear added, referring to a pair of Constitutional amendment questions.
Greenup County
Greenup County Clerk Pat Hieneman said she has every confidence in the ability of the state of Kentucky to accurately process every vote cast in the 2020 election.
Hieneman said her staff has trained hard and works hard to ensure the accuracy of votes cast in Greenup County, regardless of whether those votes are cast in person or by other methods such as absentee ballots.
Voters who participated in the primary election can expect a similar voting experience, with the added benefit of an increase in numbers of polling locations for those who choose to vote in person.
Hieneman said that the first absentee ballots have been sent out, and have now started to come back. Voters voting this way, she said, have the option of returning their ballots by mail or can drop them off at the courthouse.
Deadline dates are the same as listed above.
Hieneman noted three early voting locations (Oct. 13-Nov. 2): first floor of the courthouse, Flatwoods Senior Center behind the Super Quik, and in South Shore at the old Ron Lemaster building at the corner of James Hannah Drive and Main.
One thing Hieneman said she is trying to manage are the voter lines.
“This is a Presidential Election and there are always lines,” she said. Presidential elections have always seen the highest turnout of voters (including the last three), and lines are virtually inevitable. But given the necessity of maintaining safe distances, Hieneman has selected eight locations for polling places where the most social distancing can be maintained.
“It does concern me, since we know there will be lines, so if anyone can and will vote early, they should,” Hieneman said.
Hieneman said her plan for polling locations has been submitted and approved by the Secretary of State, and is awaiting the governor’s signature. Though these are the intended eight locations, check with the Clerk’s Office for final verification.
The locations are McKell Middle School, Greenup County High School, Greenup Christian Church Life Center in the City of Greenup, Little Sandy Fire Department on Route 1, the Old Raceland High School Gym, the Bluegrass Street Baptist Church Youth Center in Flatwoods, Russell High School and the Community Plaza Nazarene Church. The hours of all locations will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hieneman said that they do not typically tell voters the write-in candidates, but they can provide them with a list if the voter asks. Hieneman said it is possible to vote for a write-in candidate via paper ballot or electronically.
“But the candidate has to be registered as a write-in candidate,” she said. “There have been people who have wanted to write in Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck, but that doesn’t count because the candidate has to be a bonafide write in candidate who has filed. So if someone wanted to vote for Mickey — and he had filed — that would be fine.”
Hieneman said she wanted to let voters know that all of the election personnel are working hard and doing everything they possibly can to ensure a safe and accurate election. She also said she encourages everyone to cast their vote, regardless of how they choose to do so.
Carter County
Several dates important to voters are upcoming in Carter County.
You can still register to vote; the deadline is Oct. 5.
The last day to apply to vote via mail is Oct. 9. Main-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.
To vote early, visit a voting machine at the county clerk's office in Grayson or the office in Olive Hill, which is at the U.S. Post Office, starting Oct. 13. Early voting will be offered through Nov. 2.
To file as a write-in candidate, get paperwork done and turned in by Oct. 23.
Debbie Johnston, a bookkeeper at the courthouse said Carter County will have four polling places: East Carter High School, Prichard Elementary School, Olive Hill Elementary School and West Carter Middle School. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Voters should be prepared to show a form of ID such as a driver’s license.
Anyone who wishes to vote for a write-in candidate must ask a poll worker how to go about it.
Voters also may register at govoteky.com.