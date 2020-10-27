The Poage Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution announced award winners earlier this week.
Sophia Shoemaker, a Greenup County High School graduate and current freshman at the University of Kentucky, is the winner of the Good Citizen Award for 2019-20. Shoemaker collected the award with her essay “Our American Heritage and our Responsibility for Preserving It.” She is the daughter of Jared and Scarlet Shoemaker of Greenup.
Caleb Layne Smith, a sophomore at Rose Hill, was the winner of the American History essay. He was a freshman when he penned “A Sailor’s Experience as Part of Christopher Columbus’ First Expedition to the Americas.” Smith is the son of Robert and Patricia Smith of Ashland.
Cheryl Spriggs, Regent of DAR’s Poage Chapter, announced the winners.
The DAR Good Citizens Award is open to all senior class students enrolled in accredited public or private secondary schools that are in good standing with their state boards of education. It is intended to encourage and reward qualities of good citizenships. Emphasized qualities include dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
The American History essay contest is open to all fifth-, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students in public, private or parochial schools, or those who are home-schooled. The topic for this year is “The Boston Massacre” to mark the 250th anniversary of the event that paved the way for the American Revolution.