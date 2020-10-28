ASHLAND When you bite into a cookie and it explodes, it’s a dangerous cookie.
Also, a band is Dangerous Cookie.
Formed in 2015, the South Point trio that plays classic rock consists of Aaron Bond (guitar, vocals), Chuck Queen, (bass, backing vocals) and Kenny Mauge (drums, backing vocals).
How the band arrived at its name is serendipitous, Queen said.
“We were in the ‘band-naming’ phase, tossing names around incessantly, and Kenny had picked up a cookie at the gas station on the way to rehearsal," Queen said. “He went to take a bite as he sat behind the drums, and this cookie was particularly hard-baked, and he had to bite down with great force. As he grunted, the cookie exploded into a dozen pieces and pinged off of different parts of the drumset! He stated, ‘That was a dangerous cookie!’ And we knew."
Bond and Mauge had played together in another group before joining Queen to form Dangerous Cookies.
"We’ve considered adding more band members along the way, but the chemistry is more important than having more people," Queen said. "We had the honor of having Aaron’s old friend, Lee Whaley, join us on guitar for a stint in summer 2019."
Members say they like the challenge of taking music by bigger bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd or the Allman Brothers and adapting it for a trio.
Bond said his older brothers’ music tastes influenced what he listened to growing up.
"I had teenage brothers when I was born in ’68, so I was immediately immersed in rock and pop music," he said. "I heard Elvis from my mother. Rush, Led Zeppelin, Yes, The Who and Black Sabbath were strong influences. I started playing guitar in 1977, and AC/DC, Queen, Van Halen, Pink Floyd, ZZ Top, Steve Vai and Iron Maiden highlight my influences in high school. As a young adult, I dove into modern jazz, and Miles Davis, Steely Dan, Allan Holdsworth and Al DiMeola are just a few. The list keeps growing."
Queen’s influences were a little different.
"I grew up on a healthy diet of hair metal and hard rock. I went to college when the alternative wave started in the early ’90s, so that opened up my eyes to other styles." In addition, he said he draws influence from other genres, including old school country, bluegrass, delta blues, folk and TV theme songs. "KISS, Primus, Kyuss, QotSA, Clutch, Black Crowes, Motley Crue, Johnny Cash, Sam Bush, Uncle Tupelo, Pink Floyd and Ween can all be found on my regular playlist," he said.
As a drummer, Mauge not surprisingly lists Neil Peart (Rush), Bun E. Carlos (Cheap Trick) and Stewart Copeland (Police) as influences.
The band tends to perform in the Tri-State area, but like most artists, the COVID-19 pandemic has inhibited its ability to do so.
"There are only a few places that offer live music with the pandemic going on. We haven’t noticed an decrease in bands though, so you have dozens of bands vying for a handful of gigs," Queen said. "We are using the time to work on new material, live stream from our practice room and keep our chops up."
Meanwhile, band members look forward to performing their favorites when it’s safe to do so, especially at festivals.
"We like to play places where people appreciate live music," Queen said. "There’s nothing quite like it when you get a response from the crowd and you can feed off that. It really helps to improve our performance."
