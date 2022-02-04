There will be both new dancers and those who have danced in previous events.
The event will be at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center, with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. The competition starts at 8 p.m. and will be followed by dancing with DJ Bravo Live providing music.
The public may vote for their favorite couples by visiting the museum’s website at highlandsmuseum. com. Each vote costs $1. The winning couple will receive the Mirror Ball Trophy.
Competing couples are assigned a number by which to receive votes. They are: Couple 1: Laura Patrick and Wyatt Wheeler Patrick, director of the King’s Daughters Health Foundation, is a 2004 graduate of Russell High School and attended the University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill on a golf scholarship, graduating in 2008. She also has a master’s degree in managerial communications from Bellevue University. She lives in Wurtland with her husband, Jarred, who is a pharmacist at McMeans in Ashland. In her spare time, she likes playing golf, exercising, shopping and traveling Wheeler started dancing at a young age and developed his skills at the Paramount Arts Center and then at Northern Kentucky University. He lives in the Greater Cincinnati area where he is the CEO of his own start-up Digital Marketing Agency, Wheeler Marketing & Consulting.
Couple 2: Samantha Cleaver and Hunter Scott.
Cleaver is a family nurse practitioner with Molina Healthcare, managing the Ironton and Ashland territory. She also has worked for the Ashland Center for Women’s Health in ob/gyn. She graduated with honors from the University of Rio Grande and Walden University and is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the Kentucky Coalition of Nurse Practitioners and Mid Wives.
Scott, a 29-year-old Russell native, is a gymnastics instructor at Pride Athletics in Greenup, and assistant cheer coach of the 16x UCA National Champion, Greenup County High School cheerleaders.
Couple 3: April Perry and Alice Martin. Ashland native April Russell Perry is chairman of the board and CEO of Kentucky Farmers Bank. After graduating from Holy Family High School, she earned her BBA and MBA from Eastern Kentucky University. April and her husband, Don, have been married for 35 years and have two adult children, Connor and Kendall.
Martin graduated from Boyd County High School and Kentucky Banking School and has been a banker for 24 years. She lives in Worthington with her husband, Steve, who is sales manager at General Sales Co., and their doodle, Maci.
Couple 4: Heather Moore and Greg Moore. A Boyd County native, Heather Moore attended Fairview High School and graduated from Morehead State University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, then earned a master’s degree in school counseling. She has been school counselor at Ponderosa Elementary School for three years.
Greg Moore is a physician’s assistant with Dr. Arthur Gaing at King’s Daughters Medical Center. He is a graduate of Boyd County High School and received a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Kentucky.
The Moores have two children.
Couple 5: Missy Rooper and David Markins. Rooper, owner of Rooper Speech Therapy Services LLC, is also the chief speech-language pathologist at Pathway’s Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities.
She is graduate of Marshall University where she was a co-ed cheerleader for the Thundering Herd and a West Virginia native who now lives in Ashland.
Ohio native Markins is a state and national baton twirling champion and competed with Cyndi’s Studio in Ironton for 12 years. He is a graduate of Ohio University Southern and was a majorette at Marshall University for three years while completing a cosmetology program at Bellefonte Academy of Beauty. He is a full-time cosmetologist at The Hot Spot Salon in Ironton and a coach for the Ironton High School Majorettes and Flags.
Couple 6: Viviane Khounlavong and Rick Payne Khounlavong. A certified
personal trainer, strength coach, reiki master and E500RYT yoga instructor/therapist at Studio Dara Online and Tri-State Rehab/Preferred Fitness, Viviane has more than 10 years of experience. She’s also well versed in Muay Thai and Thai Chi. Besides teaching yoga nationally, she also serves as yoga therapist for several athletic departments, including Marshall Athletics and Ironton Schools.
Payne, an Ironton native, received his BA and BS from Ohio University, and his MA from the University of Dayton. He has performed in many local events and theatrical performances. Some of his favorite former shows include “Hairspray” (as “Seaweed”), “Footloose” (as “Chuck Cranston”), “Legally Blonde” (as “Sandeep Padamadan”/”Nikos Argitacos”), “Grease” (as “Johnny Casino”/”Teen Angel”), “Cats” (as “Old Deuteronomy”) and “Rent” (as “Tom Collins”).
Couple 7: Sheila Heck and Mary Mullins. This couple will not be able to participate, but their names appear on the website because voting had already begun; this will maintain the couples’ numbering sequence for voting.
Couple 8: Faith Fountain and Garrett Campbell Fountain, an addictions and mental health therapist at Regroup, volunteers her time at the Mill Café and Bakery on weekends. She is working on her second master’s degree for addictions counseling. She recently competed in the National United States Pageant as Ms. Kentucky, United States. She was in the top eight and won Ms. United States People’s Choice. She is currently serving Kentucky as Ms. Kentucky United States 2021. She has a son, Noah, who is 7.
Campbell has been trained in dance with Yvonne DeKay School of Dance, where he learned ballet, tap, and jazz.
He can also be seen on the Paramount stage in a variety of different roles.
Couple 9: BJ Burcham and Lauren Gibbs. Ashland resident Burcham owns Identity Salon-Spa-Boutique, Identity KDMC and Groomed The Lounge. He serves on The Continuing the Legacy Foundation board and has volunteered at multiple events and charities. He is married with two children.
A former Miss Ashland, Gibbs is a fourth-generation entrepreneur and owner of LGB Properties LLC and Tutu & Twirl. She has been involved with a number of local volunteer organizations such as Ashland in Motion, Build Ashland and Russell Education Endowment Foundation.
An award-winning dancer her whole life, Gibbs coached the Russell High School Varsity Dance Team, leading them to seven National Championship titles from 2014-2021.
