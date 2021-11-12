ASHLAND The eighth annual Dancing With Our Stars brings together dancers from the past and new ones for the fundraiser, set for Feb. 5 at the Boyd County Community Center.
The event features local celebrities paired with experienced dancers competing for $1 votes to win the Mirror Ball Trophy.
“This event has been extremely successful, and this year will be exciting because five previous dancers return to compete with all new dancers,” Highlands Executive Director Carol Allen said.
Couples who will compete are:
• Laura Patrick, director of the King’s Daughters Health Foundation, and Wyatt Wheeler, CEO of Wheeler Marketing and Consulting.
• Samantha Cleaver, family nurse practitioner at Molina Healthcare, and Hunter Scott, gymnastics instructor at Pride Athletics.
• April Perry, chairman of the board and CEO of Kentucky Farmers Bank, and Kendal Perry, front-line manager with Kentucky Farmers Bank.
• Heather Moore, school counselor at Ponderosa Elementary School, and Greg Moore, physician assistant at King's Daughters Medical Center.
• Missy Rooper, chief speech-language pathologist at Pathway’s Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities, and David Markins, cosmetologist at The Hot Spot Salon.
• Viviane Khounlavong, certified personal trainer, strength coach, reiki master and E-500RYT yoga instructor/therapist at Studio Dara Online and Tri-State Rehab/Preferred Fitness, and Rick Payne, singer and dancer in many local events and theatrical performances.
• Sheila Heck, registered nurse in the ICU at Kings Daughter’s Medical Center, and Mary Mullins, e-commerce marketing operations manager at Tempur-Sealy International.
• Josh Blanton, plant manager for Vesuvius and an Ashland City Commissioner, and Cesiah Blanton, board certified behavioral analyst, as well as KDMC translator and avid volunteer.
• B.J. Burcham, owner of Identity Salon-Spa-Boutique, Identity KDMC and Groomed The Lounge, and Lauren Gibbs, owner of LGB Properties LLC and Tutu & Twirl.
• Jerri Compton, CEO of United Way of Northeast Kentucky, and Garrett Campbell, trained in dance with Yvonne DeKay School of Dance.
Voting will begin Dec. 7 at highlandsmuseum.com. Votes may be paid via PayPal or with a credit or debit card or by cash or check to the museum.
For more information, call (606) 329-8888 or email Summer Whitman at Summer@highlandsmuseum.com.