Missy Rooper and David Markins defended their mirrorball trophy in the annual Dancing With Our Stars hosted by the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center.
Guests stepped into the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center Saturday night dressed to impress. Blazers and suit jackets made of suede, velvet and sequins glimmered in the disco lights — sparkly dresses short and long paired with high heels, neon and sparkling.
Neon lights shined up the wall and disco balls hung from the ceiling inside the center. Neon napkins sat on tables dressed with mirrorball centerpieces alongside wine, bourbon and vodka.
Guests gathered to catch up around drinks, taking selfies and hugging their fellow partygoers. As cocktail hour came to a close, guests were welcomed by Carol Allen, director of the Highlands Museum.
The masters of ceremonies for the night were Ashland City Commissioner Amanda Clark and Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins. Each person was served a salad and main course prepared by 3J Events and Catering.
Guests chatted and roamed through the small space between tables, drinks in hand, smiles across faces. People caught up with each other and shared the latest gossip. Some found friends in those they were matching outfits with.
The lights went down as dessert was served. The show was set to begin. An All-Star Battle of Past and Present Dancing With Our Stars pair took to the black-and-white-checkered floor.
One couple would be selected by their fellow dancers for best video. Each video played prior to the couple taking the dance floor.
Laura Patrick and Wyatt Wheeler started the party with a performance that had the crowd in roaring applause. Samantha Cleaver and Hunter Scott honored Britney Spears with their performance. Their video had the crowd in tears laughing as Scott took over the role of Britney.
April Russell and Alice Martin were crowd-pleasers bringing family and friends on to the dance floor as they danced to “Dancing Queen.” Heather Moore and Greg Moore got the judges’ attention with their Britney tribute to “Circus.”
Rooper and Markins were a highlight as Rooper’s video was all about the fame of the mirrorball going to her head. Rooper was wheeled in on a makeshift gold throne as they began their performance, complete with Markins using his skills as a majorette and national baton twirling champion. It ended with Markins in the throne and Rooper bowing to his greatness.
Rick Payne and Viviane Khounlavong bought the crowd to their feet with their footwork a la ABC’s Dancing With The Stars winning couple Iman Shumpert and Danielle Karagach finale episode freestyle.
Faith Fountain and Garrett Campbell ended the show with smiles and intensity. The couple waved and smiled following their performance.
BJ Burcham was set to dance with Lauren Gibbs, but stepped in to judge instead. His fellow judges were John Gross and Dr. Sanjiv Gupta. The couples visited the judges to discuss their performance, to which most were called “amazing.”
The 2022 mirrorball winning couple was Rooper and Markins, who successfully defended their title. The second-place award went to April Perry and Alice Martin. Third place went to Laura Patrick and Wyatt Wheeler.
Rooper and Markins also took home the people’s choice award. The judge’s choice was Fountain and Campbell. Best costumes was awarded to Perry and Martin. Cleaver and Scott took home the best video award.
The evening ended with the silent auction winners announced and guests took to the floor themselves to dance the night away with music brought by Bravo Live!
More than 600 guests were in attendance for the eighth annual event, according to the Highlands Museum program. The museum is working on raising the final $1.5 million to complete the Clark Family Discovery, which was announced at the 2019 Dancing With Our Stars contest.
The discovery will include 15 exhibits and the money will go to the fabrication and installments, according to the program.