ASHLAND An event, canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be presented this week in Ashland.
The Dance Masters Performing Arts Competition and Workshop will be today through Sunday at the Paramount Arts Center.
Local dance instructor Maria Whaley, who is president of the Dance Masters of the Bluegrass, said the annual event was one of the first to be canceled last year and one of the first to come back.
“This year’s event looks different than the usual weekend, which begins with workshop classes taught by the judging panel with competition beginning early on Saturday and Sunday evening,” Whaley said. Because of COVID-19 protocols, the workshop classes were dropped. “Even though the organization prides itself on dance education, first and foremost, with the number of participants registered, workshop classes are simply not feasible.”
She said she hopes workshops will return for next year’s event.
The event, an all-volunteer effort, is offered free to Dance Masters members.
“The members of the Bluegrass Chapter of the Dance Masters of America work tirelessly each dance season to bring this experience to their students,” Whaley said, noting while the Kentucky chapter is small compared to some neighboring states, the chapter is growing, with new members set to test for membership after the competition and the chapter performing well in national competition.
“A separate event, Solo Title, is held in February. Five of the six winners from last season placed within the top 10 in the nation,” Whaley said. “Mr. Dance of Kentucky, Dallas Branham, was named Mr. Dance of America. Dallas and this year’s solo title winners, will be on hand to perform throughout (this weekend’s) event."
The event is not open to the public because of COVID-19 guidelines.
