HUNTINGTON A Christmas tradition will continue this year, when dance studios come together for Christmas with a Cause, set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Foundry Theatre in Huntington City Hall.
Nancy Carter, owner of Nancy’s School of Dance in Proctorville, was inspired to start Christmas with a Cause nearly 40 years ago by a desire to help the community; this is the first year she will not host the event, having passed the torch to Anna Stone of Elite Performance Academy in Huntington.
Other participating studios include Bridget’s Dance Academy, Ultimate Dance Legacy and the Art Center School of Dance, all of Huntington. The studios will present a two-hour holiday-themed dance program that includes twirling, ballet, tap, hip hop and jazz, as well as a Rockettes-style kick line. A raffle also is planned.
Each year, two nonprofits are chosen to receive the show’s proceeds. This year, all proceeds will go to Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and the Cabell Huntington Wayne Animal Shelter. The animal shelter honors Carter’s appreciation of animals and aligns with the origins of the event, Stone said.
“I know one in three women are affected by domestic violence,” Stone said. “I felt like I wanted to choose a charity that supported women. I want our students to know they can make changes and support other women with their talent.”
Over the years, Christmas with a Cause has raised more than $200,000 for area nonprofits.
Tickets to the show, which features a wide age range of dancers, may be purchased at any participating studio or at the door.