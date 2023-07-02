ASHLAND After Clarke Wylie planted 2,700 daffodils in his back yard on Forest Avenue this past March for a royal high tea, the wheels started turning for him and Norma Meek.
The area needed a springtime event that captured the same essence, they thought.
They have come up with the Daffodil Spring-tacular, which will be a weeklong event in Ashland in March 2024, Meek said on Thursday.
Meek said five adjectives will describe the Spring-tacular: beauty, harmony, tranquility, peace and love.
“As spring awakens each year in our community, my hope is that citizens will experience each of these blessings,” Meek said.
The vision is to create “meadows of yellow” in certain portions of Ashland, including a section by the Ashland Tennis Center and at Broadway Square. Central Park will feature even more daffodils than usual, Meek said. Meek said the Daffodils Spring-tacular committee is also eyeing a portion of Catlettsburg.
The committee includes Wylie, Meek, Kim Jenkins, Karen Hogsten, Susan Hunt (treasurer), Laura Neal, Teresa Church, Ginny Conley and Tim Quade.
The event will also highlight a “meadow of yellow” neighborhood, which will be on Bradley Drive.
Meek said she hopes in 10 years to see 10 “meadows of yellow” throughout Ashland.
There will be two “teas” during the week — a children’s tea along with a silent art auction produced by the children on a Saturday; and a Royal High Tea on a Sunday, which will include an adult art auction. The adult version will include champagne and blush wine.
During the children’s high tea, Wylie — whose credentials include preparing and serving food to the Reagans on Air Force One — will conduct tea classes.
“Did you know tea is the No. 1 drink in the world?” Meek said.
A parade will be part of the event, too, and people will have opportunities to get pictures with the Easter Bunny and hunt for Easter eggs. A “Daffodil Dilly” — a fairy — will be present, too. Meek said they plan to have music and entertainment as well.
Wylie said the tea will be the “golden culmination” of the event.
“We intend to make this Spring-tacular … spectacular!” He said.
Citizens will be able to purchase bulbs to plant on their own property. Meek said planting should be done in October or early November.
“We will try and recruit volunteers to help as needed such as youth groups, etc.,” Meek said. “The meadows themselves will be planted with volunteers through the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department.”
While it’s only July 2023, Meek — a master planner herself — said it’s definitely not too early to prepare for this event.
Contact Meek at (606) 831-5707 for more information.
