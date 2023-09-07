CATLETTSBURG A Pike County woman was in Boyd County Circuit Court via Zoom on Thursday morning, but the pre-trial conference was pushed to Oct. 19.
Kayla Simpson, 27, of Hellier, was indicted back in July on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and custodial interference.
Back in March, the Ashland Police Department located a 2-month-old baby after the child had gone missing from the 2200 block of Winchester Avenue.
After the baby was found safe, Simpson was in police custody on warrants obtained in the case, according to police.
On Thursday, Judge John Vincent said he wanted to hear from the victim — presumably the party who has custody of the child — before the next court date.
