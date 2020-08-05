A steady line of cars snaked up the hill to Boyd County High School this morning for this year’s back-to-school Readifest.
Parents in the cars pulled up one by one to outdoor tables laden with school supplies, where school staffers handed out colorful tote bags stuffed with notebooks, pencils and other classroom necessities.
Readifest is an annual fixture in the Boyd County School District and usually held indoors. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held as a drive-through, with supplies and other items pre-packaged.
Readifest typically serves around 220 families and 450 children, Family Resource Center West coordinator Ruth Ellen Chaney said. The event provides much-needed school supplies, which made it too important to cancel, she said.
In addition, with back-to-school plans calling for unprecedented changes, the event brings a sense of normalcy to children and their parents, she said.