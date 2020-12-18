The Credit Union National Association announced 27 credit union professionals earned their Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor designation at Members Choice Credit Union, according to a press release.
The employees picked up the titles after having completed two parts of the digital school.
The new FICEP designees are as follows (with titles): Alan Parrott, Collections Manager; Angel Shrewsbury, Loan Officer; Brittany Brammell, Accounting Services; Brittany Lemaster, Loan Officer; Bryan Sparks, Loan Manager; Caitlin Withrow, MSR; Cheryl Deborde, President/CEO; Darlene Riley, Collector; Dawn Collins, Lead MSR; David Deborde, Compliance Manager; Debby Parker, Escrow Officer; Destiny Scaggs, MSR; Elizabeth Caskey, Collector; Jenna Ramey, Operations Manager; Jennifer Crump, Collector; Julie Shanks, Call Center MSR; Katie Price, MSR; Kelly Jackson, MSR; Lisa Robinette, Accounting Services; Marci Campbell, Accounting Services; Michelle Hagley, MSR; Perry Blake, Project & HR Manager; Sierra Rice, Training Coordinator; Stephanie Broughman, Loan Officer; Susan Daniels, Collector; Tiffany Black, Marketing Manager; and Tina Craft, Account Services
The FICEP designation recognizes crucial skills in credit union counseling professionals, stated the press release. Members Choice CU staff will use their education to help their members through current and future financial situations.
