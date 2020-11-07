Beginning a herd of Highland cattle is just one way the Carter County Public Library Director is working to cultivate her hometown.
Christy Boggs purchased her first highland bull calf earlier in the year. She plans to use Chipotle, “Chip,” to start a registered herd, where people in the community can find locally sourced beef.
“What a better time to start a herd than when you find the perfect little cute bull,” she said.
She said there are very few registered herds of Highland cattle in eastern Kentucky, despite the geography being very similar to Scotland.
Working in conjunction with the 144 Farm, Boggs created her own farm titled “Bull Thistle Highlands.” She said it extends past beef and into homegrown vegetables, registered border collies and more.
“We don’t want to be a business,” she said. “We just want to be people in the community helping other people.”
There is also an environmentalist philosophy behind her farm.
“The preservation of the land is a good connection to have because at the end of the day it’s where you go back to,” she said.
The Carter County native said being from the area gives her an edge while working as the library director, which has had its own unique challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, the same weekend she landed the job at the library is when the state shutdown and libraries lost their state aid.
Then, the city of Grayson decided to no longer fund the library.
“Mainly it’s been about how to keep the Grayson branch open alongside the Olive Hill branch,” she said. “It’s strange because we live in a time where libraries are being tested for their importance.”
The importance libraries hold are undeniable for her.
“It’s important to me because my grandpa didn’t know how to read or write,” the first-generation college student said. “I think I just need to convince the people of Carter County that the library here is important.”
She said libraries are more than just books. They are technology and community centers.
“I think librarianship is definitely a cultivation of your community,” she said.