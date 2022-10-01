CSX Corp. announced it will contribute $200,000 to support relief and recovery efforts under way in the Florida and South Carolina communities affected by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release.
“CSX cares deeply about the communities where we operate and our thoughts are with all those in Florida and South Carolina that have been impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer of CSX. “We are pleased to make this contribution towards recovery efforts and to ensure the delivery of critical resources to our neighbors in these communities where so many of our CSX employees, customers and partners call home.”
American Red Cross will receive $150,000 of the contribution to support relief efforts throughout Florida and South Carolina, and Florida’s Disaster Fund will receive $50,000, stated the release.
Donations to the Red Cross will support the wide range of assistance under way, including working with community and government agencies to assess the damage and support emergency needs. The Red Cross is providing safe shelter, food and health services to families who lost their homes and belongings. Florida’s Disaster Fund assists Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster by distributing funds to service organizations in impacted communities.
According to the release, CSX is also encouraging its employees to show their support by contributing to the CSX Employees Disaster Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance to employees who have suffered severe damage to their homes and property. The company will match employee contributions, dollar-for-dollar.