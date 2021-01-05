Greenup County Health Department Director Chris Crum said that organization was key in Tuesday’s drive-through vaccination clinic to ensure everything was implemented properly and that no one failed to receive the vaccine.
“There was someone who showed up already this morning who hadn’t registered,” Crum said on Tuesday. “And I had to turn them away because we had to make sure that everyone who registered receives it.”
Crum said he would prefer not having to require the individual to come back after registering at a later date, but said that it was a necessity. The numbers of registered individuals need to match the prepared vaccine on a one-to-one basis, he said.
“We have to thaw out the vaccine each day based upon the number we are going to use. That takes about two and a half hours, and it has a shorter shelf life after it has been thawed out. So, we don’t want to thaw it out and make any more available than the people we know are going to show up,” he said.
This adds to the direct need of registering once the vaccine becomes available in the categories established by the governor for the statewide rollout of the vaccine.
“We are going to follow what the governor says,” Crum said. “Today (Tuesday) we are vaccinating first responders. If you look at the release from yesterday, it has first responders in Phase 1B. When this first rolled out, they gave some doses to health departments and some to pharmacies, and some to hospitals. We (the health department) were supposed to do non-hospital-associated health care workers and first responders.
“We have been planning this clinic for a month,” Crum said, adding that most of the county’s first responders work as health care workers anyway, so they have a high risk of exposure. “We wanted to get them taken care of as soon as possible to protect them,” Crum said.
Depending upon Gov. Andy Beshear’s guidance, Crum said the health department may move on to the next part of Phase 1B, residents 70 and above, as early as next week. Crum said that was a possibility based upon the previous day’s press release. But he asked that those 70 and above who wish to receive the shot wait at least until Monday to call and request it.
Crum said the state controls the doses of the vaccine and allocates it with guidelines on which group should receive the vaccine at what time. There were 600 doses allocated to the Greenup Health Department recently, with the guidance of first responders and no hospital health care workers receiving it first.
Crum said the goal is to administer vaccines to everyone in that group who wishes to receive it (the shot is not mandatory), and then proceed to the next group (70 and over) with what doses remain until more is allotted.
Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter was part of the group that received the vaccine on Tuesday and said that everyone should consider taking the vaccine when it becomes available to them.
Carpenter appeared in a brief video (on this newspaper’s Facebook page) and explained his reasons for taking the vaccine.
“We believe that it is safe,” Carpenter said. “And it is the best way to end this, if everyone gets vaccinated.”
Carpenter recommended when the vaccine becomes available to their group, residents should call the health department to schedule their appointment as soon as possible.